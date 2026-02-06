Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Series Global Variants Spotted in New Colourway; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications

Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are expected to be launched in select global markets ahead of MWC 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 11:32 IST
Xiaomi 17 Series Global Variants Spotted in New Colourway; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September 2025
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra was unveiled in China in December 2025
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China in December 2025 as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship handset lineup. A company executive recently confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will also be launched in select global markets soon. The phone is expected to debut globally along with the standard Xiaomi 17 model, which was unveiled in China in September 2025. Ahead of their global launch, the purported renders of the smartphones have surfaced online, hinting that the two could look the same as their Chinese counterparts. Additionally, a tipster has shared the key specifications of the Xiaomi 17, suggesting that it might pack a smaller battery than the Chinese variant.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Design, Specifications (Expected)

NieuweMobiel, has published official-looking renders of the global variants of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17, revealing their design and colourways. While the two phones appear to sport the camera placement design and button placement as their Chinese counterparts, the Xiaomi 17 is shown in a new colourway, which could be exclusively available in select global markets. The handset appears in a green shade, which might replace the pink colour option of the Chinese model.

Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the full list of the specifications and features of global variant of the Xiaomi 17. The image appears to be from Xiaomi's online store in a European country. However, Gadgets360 was unable to verify the same.

While the handset is said to be powered by the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process, which also powers its Chinese counterpart, it might pack a significantly smaller battery. Globally, the Xiaomi 17 will reportedly pack a 6,330mAh battery, instead of the 7,000mAh cell powering the Chinese model.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the standard Xiaomi 17 model will be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in select global markets ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Barcelona, which is scheduled to start on March 2. However, the company has yet to confirm the exact date of unveiling.

In terms of cost, the Xiaomi 17 will reportedly launch globally at a starting price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000) for the variant offering 512GB of internal storage. In comparison, the phone was unveiled in China in September 2025 at a starting price of CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB+512GB configuration.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Design, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design, Xiaomi 17 Specifications
Google Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Renders Ahead of February 18 Launch in Four Colour Options

Xiaomi 17 Series Global Variants Spotted in New Colourway; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications
