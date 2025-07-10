iPhone 17 series is likely to launch in September, if Apple sticks to its usual schedule. The lineup, which is expected to include four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — has seen several rumours recently. There's a new one now, which suggests the colour options for the iPhone 17 Air. The new model, that is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, is said to be available in four colourways. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) claimed that the iPhone 17 Air will be launched in black, silver, light gold, and light blue colours. The light blue is said to be similar to the Sky Blue shade of the MacBook Air (M4). For comparison, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were launched last year in Black, Pink, White, Teal and Ultramarine colour options.

The tipster also shared mock-ups of the alleged iPhone 17 Air in the rumoured colour options. The black and silver colour variants look similar to the Black and White colour found on the current generation iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. An early rumour also suggested green and purple colourways for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be launched in September alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. It is claimed to be Apple's thinnest phone to date, replacing the 'Plus' version. It is rumoured to have a 5.5mm thick build and weigh about 145 grams. The handset is likely to be priced around $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500).

As per past leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM. It is tipped to come with a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. Apple's A18 or A19 chip is expected to power the phone. It is likely to be backed by a 2,800mAh battery.