Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could feature a higher-capacity battery than its predecessor. This is not the first time that the supposed battery size of the rumoured handset has appeared online. A recent leak revealed the battery pack of the phone, suggesting the same thing as the new leak. Additionally, the phone is said to feature a silicon-carbon battery, which would allow the South Korean tech giant to pack a bigger size battery, despite its thin form factor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Size (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a 4,400mAh battery, which might not be big, but is a significant upgrade over its predecessor. This is in line with a recent leak that suggested the same battery capacity for the handset. However, since the South Korean Tech giant has neither confirmed the specifications nor the launch of the Galaxy S-series handset, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was launched on May 13. It features a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. In Gadgets360's review, the phone lasted a day even with heavy usage. As it has a slim and light form factor, Samsung could have used the silicon-carbon technology instead of a standard lithium-ion battery to offer an even higher-capacity battery.

The latest leak might be good news for people who require more than a day's battery life. Moreover, it is also said to pack a silicon-carbon battery, which would allow the company to offer a bigger size battery, while retaining its thin and light design.

Some camera specifications of the phone have also surfaced online in the past. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could reportedly feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, marking an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Edge's 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution, an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz, along with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.