ChatGPT will now let all users experience artificial intelligence (AI) image generation powered by OpenAI's in-house Dall-E 3 AI model. The AI firm announced on Thursday that free tier ChatGPT users will now be able to generate up to two images per day using the chatbot. Notably, the Dall-E 3 model was released by the company in September 2023 and ever since its launch, only ChatGPT Plus subscribers had access to it. It is also the first time that an image generation model by OpenAI is available to a non-subscriber.

ChatGPT Free Tier Users Can Now Generate AI Images

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that Dall-E 3 image generation capabilities will be extended to even those users who have not subscribed to the platform. The company has set the daily limit at two images for free tier users, although there is no impact on the quality of images that can be generated and the complexity of the prompt that can be used.

We're rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3.



Although OpenAI said that the feature was being rolled out, Gadgets 360 was able to access it at the time of writing this. It may take a few days before all users can generate images on ChatGPT. Users can create images on both the web interface of the AI chatbot and on the Android and iOS apps. Notably, images can still be generated even if the usage of the GPT-4o AI model has reached the daily limit.

On the web interface, users can either go to the Dall-E interface using the side panel on the ChatGPT website or generate directly using ChatGPT. Dall-E 3 interface will require writing a detailed prompt with information about the angle, lighting, prompt adherence, camera, and more to get the desired output.

Those who want the right image without putting in so much effort can instead write a general prompt on ChatGPT, and the AI will rewrite a detailed prompt on your behalf to generate the image. The image editing feature which was added for Plus users in April is not available to free users.