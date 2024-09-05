Technology News
Claude for Enterprise Plan With Higher Context Window, GitHub Integration Launched by Anthropic

With Claude for Enterprise plan, users will get an expanded 500,000 tokens context window.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 13:05 IST
Claude for Enterprise Plan With Higher Context Window, GitHub Integration Launched by Anthropic

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Recently, Anthropic launched an Android app for Claude

Highlights
  • Anthropic said the plan will include enterprise-grade security features
  • Enterprises can add company data to Claude to gain insights
  • ChatGPT Team plan also provides similar offerings
Claude for Enterprise plan was launched by Anthropic on Wednesday. The new plan, aimed at businesses, offers a higher context window and usage capacity of the company's native artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The plan will also offer enterprises a native integration of the chatbot with GitHub, allowing them to access the codebases from the open-source platform. With previously launched features such as Project and Artifact, the AI firm claims that the enterprise version of the chatbot can be an end-to-end solution for companies.

Claude for Enterprise Plan Launched

In a blog post, Anthropic announced the launch of the enterprise-grade plan. With this, the company is not only offering a customised version of the chatbot but is also including enhanced capabilities and additional features to make Claude more usable for businesses.

claude for enteprise Claude for Enterprise

Some of the benefits enterprises can get with the plan include an expanded context window of 500,000 tokens. The AI firm claims it is equivalent to more than 100-page documents or a medium-sized codebase. This will make feeding company-specific information into the chatbot easier than in the public version.

Anthropic has also highlighted a higher usage capacity but the company has not specified the rate limit. It is likely that the rate limit will be decided based on the company's size and use case.

Further, those subscribing to the Claude for Enterprise plan will also find a native integration of GitHub into the chatbot. The AI firm claims this will allow enterprises to sync with the open-source platform's repository and codebases. This feature is currently available in beta and will be rolled out to early Enterprise plan users. It will be broadly available later this year.

Finally, the company has also offered additional security features in the Enterprise plan. Some of these include a single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture capability to allow businesses security manage user access, granular control over permissions, audit logs, and System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM). The latter enables automation of the process of exchanging user identity information between different IT systems.

Since it is an enterprise plan, Anthropic did not reveal any prices. Interested businesses can reach out to the company to get a quote depending on the business size and operational needs.

Further reading: Claude, Anthropic, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Claude for Enterprise Plan With Higher Context Window, GitHub Integration Launched by Anthropic
