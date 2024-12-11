Technology News
English Edition
Cognition Labs’ AI Software Engineer Devin Launched for Subscribers

Devin AI is available at a monthly subscription of $500 (roughly Rs. 42,400).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2024 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Cognition Labs

Devin can also be integrated with Slack and is available as an IDE extension and API

Highlights
  • Devin's subscription can availed by engineering teams
  • Cognition Labs will offer an onboarding session and online support
  • Devin excels at fixing bugs and making targeted code refactors
Cognition Labs released its artificial intelligence (AI) platform Devin on Tuesday. Unveiled in March, the AI tool can function as a software engineer and perform complex coding tasks such as writing code in different languages, building and deploying websites and apps, fixing bugs, code debugging, and more. The AI firm claimed that Devin was able to pass practical engineering interviews from AI companies and has completed real jobs on Upwork. Devin is currently available on a subscription basis to individuals and engineering teams. Enterprises can also reach out to Cognition Labs for pricing.

Cognition Labs Launches Devin AI Software Engineer

The AI firm announced that Devin is now publicly available. This comes eight months after the AI model was first unveiled. The company did not specify any reason for this delay. Starting today, individuals and engineering teams can access Devin on its website for a monthly subscription of $500 (roughly Rs. 42,400).

The subscription comes with access to the AI model without seat limits, access to Devin's Slack integration, IDE extension, and application programming interface (APK), as well as an onboarding session to get them familiarised with various steps and processes. Cognition Labs' engineering team will also provide support to all subscribers.

When it was unveiled, Cognition Labs stated that Devin comes with a sandbox-styled computing environment with an inbuilt code editor and a browser where it can write and deploy code.

The company said the AI model learns to use unfamiliar technologies, build and deploy apps end-to-end, autonomously find and fix bugs in codebases, address bugs and feature requests in open-source repositories, contribute to mature production repositories, and even train and fine-tune its own AI models.

The company says Devin excels in its tasks when users give it tasks that they know how to do themselves. Additionally, teaching the AI model to test its work, keeping the sessions under three hours, breaking down large tasks and sharing detailed requirements upfront will enable it to perform optimally.

While Devin can be accessed by engineering teams, it will likely come with rate limits. Cognition Labs is also offering an enterprise version of the AI model for which businesses will have to reach out to the company's sales team.

Cognition Labs, Devin, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Cognition Labs’ AI Software Engineer Devin Launched for Subscribers
