Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With ChatGPT Integration Launched: Price, Specifications

The smart glasses can answer questions about their surroundings.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 14:18 IST
Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With ChatGPT Integration Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Solos

Solos AirGo Vision comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and supports both Android and iOS

Highlights
  • The Solos AirGo Vision is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o AI model
  • It is available in three colours and two frame styles
  • Solos AirGo Vision starts at Rs. 25,878
Solos AirGo Vision, a new pair of smart glasses powered by artificial intelligence (AI), were launched on Tuesday. The smart glasses come equipped with front cameras and OpenAI's GPT-4o AI model to answer queries about the user's surroundings. In functionality, the device is similar to the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, although the Solos wearable cannot record videos. The smart glasses also feature virtual buttons and support USB Type-C charging. The device will go on sale later this year and will be available to be shipped to India as well.

Solos AirGo Vision Price and Availability

The Solos AirGo Vision price starts at Rs. 25,878 in India or $299 in the US for the AI-enabled frames. For an additional cost, users can purchase prescription lenses and choose from blue blocker, photochromic, or polarised lenses. In the US, users can also opt for a bundle offer with the smart glasses' frames and three frame-fronts for $349. This allows users to choose when to use the front cameras and when to switch them for regular frames.

Solos will start shipping the glasses on December 23. Individuals can purchase the device from the official website. The frames are available in the Shiny Black, Dark Crystal Gray, and Shiny Crystal Brown colour options.

Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses Features, Specifications

Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses will be available with either the standard rectangular frames and prominent nose pads or a slimmer version of the frames. The frames feature two cameras but the company did not specify details about the sensors. It is built using TR90 thermoplastic material.

While the cameras on the smart glasses can capture photos, there is no option for video recording. The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. The company claims that the Solos AirGo Vision offers 16 hours of operational time that includes capturing photos and making AI enquiries.

It is also claimed to offer approximately two days of standby time when connected with a smartphone. It supports USB Type-C charging and is said to offer three hours of operational time with 15 minutes of charging time. The frames also have an IP67 rating for dust and water splash resistance.

Coming to features, the Solos AirGo Vision offers a hands-free AI experience where the user can simply speak and ChatGPT will respond to the queries. The chatbot can answer general queries as well as identify and answer questions about objects, people, environments, and text captured by the camera.

Additionally, users can also ask the AI to perform complex tasks such as live-translation of text into different languages or asking for directions to nearby locations. The company previously claimed that the frames can be integrated with other AI models such as Gemini or Claude, however, it is unclear whether that feature will be available out-of-the-box or will be added in the future.

Apart from AI tasks, the Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses can also be used to capture photos, listen to music, and take calls.

Further reading: Solos AirGo Vision, Smart Glasses, AI, Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With ChatGPT Integration Launched: Price, Specifications
