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Deezer Claims 75,000 AI-Generated Songs Are Being Uploaded to the Platform Daily

Music streaming platform Deezer has said 44 percent of total daily uploads are now AI-generated.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 April 2026 15:23 IST
Deezer Claims 75,000 AI-Generated Songs Are Being Uploaded to the Platform Daily

Photo Credit: Deezer

Deezer claimed that 85 percent of streams from fully AI songs were found to be fraudulent in 2025

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Highlights
  • Deezer said AI music consumption sits at 1-3% of total streams
  • AI song uploads have increased from 10,000 to 75,000 in just over a year
  • Deezer has detected and tagged over 13.4 million AI tracks in 2025
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Deezer, a Paris-based music streaming platform, has claimed that 44 percent of the daily uploaded tracks are generated using artificial intelligence (AI). The French independent streaming company has also found that the number of AI-generated songs uploaded to the platform per day have increased from 10,000 to 75,000 in just a little over a year. Deezer has also found a sharp increase in fraudulent streams of these fully AI-created tracks, likely done to drive illegitimate monetisation on these songs.

Deezer Reports Surge in AI-Generated Song Uploads

With the rise in music generation AI platforms, ranging from Suno AI to Google's Lyria-powered Gemini, streaming platforms are witnessing a flood of AI-generated songs. However, Deezer, a pure player (a company with a focused streaming business), is one of the first to report the extent of this phenomenon. In a newsroom post, the company stated that it is receiving nearly 75,000 AI-generated songs each day, which represents around 44 percent of the daily uploads.

While the song uploads have received a boost, those streaming AI songs remain marginally low. The company found that the total streaming numbers of these songs are between one and three percent. Deezer has also noted a new streaming-based fraud involving synthetically created tracks.

As per the streaming platform, around 85 percent of the streams on AI-generated songs have been detected to be fraudulent. For the unaware, fraudulent streams or stream manipulation essentially means tricking the platform into believing a song is being genuinely played by many using botnet-based streaming farms. Deezer has demonetised the fraudulent tracks.

“AI-generated music is now far from a marginal phenomenon, and as daily deliveries keep increasing, we hope the whole music ecosystem will join us in taking action to help safeguard artists' rights and promote transparency for fans,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer. The executive also highlighted that its AI detection technology is now publicly available for licensing.

Additionally, the company revealed that it continuously detects and labels fully AI-generated songs to help users differentiate a real track from a synthetic one. Once a song is detected, Deezer said it is automatically removed from algorithmic recommendations and excluded from editorial playlists. This is done to ensure these tracks do not dilute the royalty pool for artists.

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Further reading: Deezer, AI music, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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