Google's Circle to Search Feature Might Be Rolling Out to More Android Devices

Google is said to be expanding Circle to Search to the Tecno V Fold 2, as per a tipster.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 13:39 IST
Google’s Circle to Search Feature Might Be Rolling Out to More Android Devices

Photo Credit: Google

Circle to Search is reportedly getting a crop and share feature

Highlights
  • Currently, CIrcle to Search is limited to some Samsung and Pixel phones
  • The feature is said to be added to the Tecno V Fold 2 in October
  • Google could expand the visual lookup feature to more smartphones
Google's visual lookup feature Circle to Search is being expanded to more Android devices, as per a new leak. The artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allows users to quickly run a web search on any visual element on the screen is currently only available on select Samsung and Pixel smartphones. However, this might be changing as a tipster claims that the Circle to Search feature is being added to the Tecno V Fold 2, which was launched on Friday.

Circle to Search Might Be Added to More Android Devices

The feature first made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and was later expanded to older Galaxy smartphones and the Pixel smartphone series. Nine months later, the feature has not been seen in any other brands of smartphones. However, tipster Mishaal Rahman claimed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Circle to Search is being added to the Tecno V Fold 2.

Sharing an image of the feature on the Tecno foldable, Rahman claimed that the visual lookup feature will also be expanded to “more Android phones next month” finally ending the monopoly of Pixel and Samsung over it. The tipster did not share the source of the information.

Circle to Search is a visual lookup tool that can be accessed by long-pressing the Home button or the Power button on a compatible device. Once activated, the user can highlight an area on the screen by circling it, and the feature will automatically run a visual web search on it to offer more information. Users can also use it to translate or copy text as well.

Despite keeping the feature relatively exclusive, Google has been constantly expanding its functionality, adding newer ways to use the AI feature. Last month, a report claimed that the tech giant was working on a “crop and share” functionality which would let users crop part of an image and directly share it with friends and family using third-party apps. The feature can also identify songs and music playing either on the device or nearby.

Circle to Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Tecno, Tecno V Fold 2
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google's Circle to Search Feature Might Be Rolling Out to More Android Devices
