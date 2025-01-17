Disney+ Hotstar has joined hands with Coldplay to broadcast the music band's concert live to audiences across India. The band is set to perform in Ahmedabad next week, as part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. The live stream will be presented in collaboration with Cisco, the US-based networking firm. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the live concert and cover the behind-the-scenes content from the band. Coldplay is scheduled to kick off its performance in Mumbai on January 18.

How to Watch Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert Live on Disney+ Hotstar

On Friday, the streaming platform announced that it will stream Coldplay's concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26, in partnership with the British music band. The concert will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and it is part of the band's ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Disney+ Hotstar says it has teamed up with Cisco to stream the concert, to bring the dynamic energy of a live performance to viewers. Subscribers of the platform will also get access to exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the band.

The British band will begin its much-awaited India tour by performing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Disney+ Hotstar's basic mobile ad-supported plan is priced at Rs. 149 for three months and Rs. 499 for a year. The premium ad-free plan costs Rs. 1,499 per year.

“Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you'll join us – we're so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!” said Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin.

"Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country," Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar Sports, said about the collaboration.