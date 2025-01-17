Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Ahmedabad Concert to Be Streamed Live on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Ahmedabad Concert to Be Streamed Live on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26

Coldplay is scheduled to kick off the Mumbai leg of its Music of the Spheres World Tour on January 18.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 14:53 IST
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Ahmedabad Concert to Be Streamed Live on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar will stream exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the band

Highlights
  • Coldplay will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26
  • The first part of the tour in India will take place in Mumbai
  • The Coldplay live stream will be presented in collaboration with Cisco
Advertisement

Disney+ Hotstar has joined hands with Coldplay to broadcast the music band's concert live to audiences across India. The band is set to perform in Ahmedabad next week, as part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. The live stream will be presented in collaboration with Cisco, the US-based networking firm. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the live concert and cover the behind-the-scenes content from the band. Coldplay is scheduled to kick off its performance in Mumbai on January 18.

How to Watch Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert Live on Disney+ Hotstar

On Friday, the streaming platform announced that it will stream Coldplay's concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26, in partnership with the British music band. The concert will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and it is part of the band's ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Disney+ Hotstar says it has teamed up with Cisco to stream the concert, to bring the dynamic energy of a live performance to viewers. Subscribers of the platform will also get access to exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the band.

The British band will begin its much-awaited India tour by performing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Disney+ Hotstar's basic mobile ad-supported plan is priced at Rs. 149 for three months and Rs. 499 for a year. The premium ad-free plan costs Rs. 1,499 per year.

“Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you'll join us – we're so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!” said Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin.

 

"Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country," Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar Sports, said about the collaboration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour 
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Cancels Two More PlayStation Projects in Broader Retreat
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars

Related Stories

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Ahmedabad Concert to Be Streamed Live on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  2. Nintendo Switch 2 Arrives This Year With Larger Screen, Revamped Joy Cons
  3. Bitcoin Rallies Above $100,000 Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration
  4. Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh During Amazon's Ongoing Sale
  5. Apple Store App Launches in India With a Tailored Shopping Experience
  6. Best Deals on Soundbars You Can Grab During the Amazon Sale
  7. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch
  8. Best Deals on TWS Earbuds from JBL, Sony and More During Amazon Sale
  9. Best Premium Wireless Headphones During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Ahmedabad Concert to Be Streamed Live on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26
  2. iOS 18.3 Beta Disables Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries Feature for Some Apps
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Rolls Out With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisation Options
  4. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Rugged Phone Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset
  5. Sony Cancels Two More PlayStation Projects in Broader Retreat
  6. Meta's 'Community Notes' Model Said to Not Apply to Paid Ads
  7. Bitcoin Rallies Above $100,000 Ahead of US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration, Ether Value Falls
  8. US President-Elect Donald Trump Said to Plan Elevation of Cryptocurrency as a National Priority
  9. Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Bigger and Better, but Has a Monumental Legacy to Follow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »