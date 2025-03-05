Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Judge Denies Musk's Bid to Halt OpenAI's For Profit Shift, Fast Tracks Trial

Judge Denies Musk's Bid to Halt OpenAI's For-Profit Shift, Fast Tracks Trial

Marc Toberoff, a lawyer for Musk, said they were pleased the judge "offered an expedited trial on the core claims driving this case".

By Reuters | Updated: 6 March 2025 10:53 IST
Judge Denies Musk's Bid to Halt OpenAI's For-Profit Shift, Fast Tracks Trial

Photo Credit: Reuters

Altman recently rejected a $97.4 billion unsolicited takeover bid led by Musk

Highlights
  • Musk accuses OpenAI of straying from its founding mission
  • He says OpenAI aimed to develop AI for the good or humanity, not profits
  • OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman have denied the allegations
Advertisement

A US judge on Tuesday denied billionaire Elon Musk's request for a preliminary injunction to pause OpenAI's transition to a for-profit model but agreed to a fast-track trial in the fall of this year, the latest turn in the high-stakes legal fight.

Musk does not have "the high burden required for a preliminary injunction" to block the conversion of OpenAI, said US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California.

But Rogers wrote in the order that she wanted to resolve the lawsuit quickly given "the public interest at stake and potential for harm if a conversion contrary to law occurred."

Musk and OpenAI, which he co-founded as a nonprofit in 2015 but left before it took off, have been embroiled in a yearlong legal battle. The CEO of Tesla and X social media accuses OpenAI of straying from its founding mission — to develop artificial intelligence for the good of humanity, not corporate profit.

OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman have denied the allegations. At stake in the lawsuit is the ChatGPT maker's transition to a for-profit model, which the startup sees as crucial to raising more capital and competing well in the expensive AI race.

OpenAI welcomed the judge's decision on Tuesday, saying the lawsuit by Musk, who launched rival startup xAI in 2023, has "always been about competition". OpenAI's main backer, Microsoft, did not respond to a request for comment.

Marc Toberoff, a lawyer for Musk, said they were pleased the judge "offered an expedited trial on the core claims driving this case".

"We look forward to a jury confirming that Altman accepted Musk's charitable contributions knowing full well they had to be used for the public's benefit rather than his own enrichment," Toberoff said.

The ruling comes weeks after Altman rejected a $97.4 billion (roughly Rs. 8,47,793 crore) unsolicited takeover bid from a Musk-led consortium with a "no thank you." Altman, who has said OpenAI is not for sale, alleges that Musk has been trying to slow down a competitor.

SoftBank Group is in talks to lead a funding round of up to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,48,170 crore) in OpenAI at a valuation of $300 billion (roughly Rs. 26,11,213 crore), Reuters reported in January. That would dwarf the $75 billion (roughly Rs. 6,52,803 crore) valuation xAI has discussed in a recent fundraise, according to reports.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Elon Musk, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Microsoft, AI
WhatsApp Said to Be Working On a Redesigned Meta AI Interface on Android
Microsoft’s $13 Billion OpenAI Tie-Up Cleared by UK's Competition and Markets Authority

Related Stories

Judge Denies Musk's Bid to Halt OpenAI's For-Profit Shift, Fast Tracks Trial
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  3. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  4. Apple Refreshes Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get a Larger Cover Screen Than Tipped Before
  6. OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Software Updates: Report
  7. Android 16 Will Be Released in June, Google Official Reportedly Confirms
  8. Tecno Megabook S14 With 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025
  9. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  10. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Leaked Online; Could Get a 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Series SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  2. OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Quarterly Security Updates: Report
  3. Google Launches Gemini-Powered AI Mode for Search, Expands AI Overviews to More Users
  4. Tecno Megabook S14 With Snapdragon X Elite, 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get a Larger Cover Display; May Ditch the Folder-Type Design
  6. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan With Ad-Free Streaming of ‘Most’ Videos, No YouTube Music Subscription
  7. Apple Refreshes Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips and Apple Intelligence: Price, Specifications
  8. SpaceX Successfully Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 Booster
  9. Primordial Helium-3 May Be Locked in Earth’s Core, Study Finds
  10. SpaceX Delays Starship Flight 8 Launch After Technical Glitches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »