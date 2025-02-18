Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Weighs Special Voting Rights to Guard Against Hostile Takeovers: Report

OpenAI Weighs Special Voting Rights to Guard Against Hostile Takeovers: Report

If implemented, the special voting rights would allow the non-profit board to overrule major investors.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 February 2025 14:12 IST
OpenAI Weighs Special Voting Rights to Guard Against Hostile Takeovers: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Levart_Photographer

If implemented, the special voting rights would ensure OpenAI retains the decision-making power

Highlights
  • Sam Altman and board members are evaluating new governance measures
  • The move could help OpenAI block future hostile takeover attempts
  • On Friday, OpenAI rejected a $97.4 billion acquisition bid led by Musk
Advertisement

OpenAI is considering granting special voting rights to its non-profit board to preserve the power of its directors, as the ChatGPT-maker fends off an unsolicited takeover bid from Elon Musk, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and board members are evaluating new governance measures as the company transitions to a traditional for-profit structure, the report said, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

While no firm decisions have been made, the move could help OpenAI block future hostile takeover attempts, including from Musk, who co-founded the company with Altman but later departed.

On Friday, OpenAI rejected a $97.4 billion (roughly Rs. 8,46,877 crore) acquisition offer from a consortium led by Musk, saying the startup is not for sale and dismissing any future bids as disingenuous.

Musk's offer is his latest effort to prevent OpenAI from becoming a profit-driven company as it seeks more funding to stay competitive in the artificial intelligence race.

If implemented, the special voting rights would allow the non-profit board to overrule major investors, including backers like Microsoft and SoftBank, ensuring it retains decision-making power, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Sam Altman, Elon Musk
Honor 400 Lite Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Suggesting Design, Key Features
Rockstar Games in Talks With Fortnite, Roblox Creators to Make GTA 6 'Next Big Metaverse Platform': Report

Related Stories

OpenAI Weighs Special Voting Rights to Guard Against Hostile Takeovers: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  2. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  3. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  4. Elon Musk's xAI Unveils Grok 3 Family of AI Models With These New Features
  5. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon
  6. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  7. iPhone 17 Air Seen in Renders With Slim Body, Elongated Camera Module
  8. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone Goes Global
  9. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Realme P3 Pro First Impressions: Sensible Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Global Launch
  2. Binance Founders Refute Rumours of Potential Crypto Exchange Sale
  3. Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Honor Will Unveil Its AI-Focused Strategic Initiative ‘Alpha Plan’ at MWC 2025
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone With Up to 10.2-Inch OLED Screen Goes Global: Price, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Suggests Screen, Hinge Improvements; May Get Same Battery as Predecessor
  7. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System With AI-Powered Content Recommendations Launched
  8. Bengaluru-Based 88 Games Reveals Kapih, a Ramayana-Inspired Action Platformer for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  9. iPhone 17 Air Design Renders Hint at Slim Body With Elongated Rear Camera Module
  10. Oppo Find N5 Teased to Offer Mac Integration for Remote Operations and File Transfers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »