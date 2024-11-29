Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio ‘To Make Games Great Again’

Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio ‘To Make Games Great Again’

Elon Musk posted about setting up a game studio while responding to a post criticising modern gaming.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 November 2024 20:41 IST
Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio ‘To Make Games Great Again’

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk did not provide any details about the game studio or the type of games it will develop

Highlights
  • Musk also highlighted that many game studios are owned by MNCs
  • The billionaire previously said gamers need a voting block
  • xAI is reportedly planning to launch a standalone AI app
Advertisement

Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI will set up an artificial intelligence (AI) game studio. The world's richest person made a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighting his frustrations with a large number of game studios being owned by large corporations. This is not the first time Musk has posted about gaming. He recently live streamed himself playing Diablo 4 and has expressed his admiration towards video games in general. In the post, the Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of X highlighted that the AI game studio will be under xAI.

Elon Musk Hints at Starting AI Game Studio

The billionaire entrepreneur made the comments while responding to a post by software engineer Billy Markus, who co-created the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. In the post, Markus criticised the gaming industry for being “ideologically captured” and said that gamers have always rejected “dumb” manipulations by developers and gaming journalists.

Markus also highlighted that most of the games he enjoyed in the last decade have come from independent developers and studios. Replying to the post, Musk highlighted, “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations,” and added that xAI will soon start an AI game studio to “make games great again.”

The capabilities of AI in gaming have caught the interest of many companies operating in the sector. For instance, Google DeepMind introduced Genie, an AI model that can create endless 2D platformer video games using predictive analysis. DeepMind also unveiled Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agent (SIMA), an AI system that can interact with various gaming environments and carry out different tasks in 3D video games.

Musk's comments about game studios being owned by large corporations come days after a report claimed that Sony is planning to acquire Kadokawa, the Japanese tech company that owns Elden Ring developer FromSoftware. Last year, Microsoft also completed the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo among others.

Musk's mention of xAI also highlights recent reports that suggest that the billionaire has big ambitions with his AI firm and wants to grow its scope to generate more revenue. The company is reportedly planning to launch a standalone AI app, similar to ChatGPT, as soon as the next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elon Musk, AI, Artificial Intelligence, xAI, Gaming
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Taiwan Aligns with India, Japan on AML Regulations for Crypto Businesses, Accelerates Registration Deadline
Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs With Up to 75-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio ‘To Make Games Great Again’
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Tipped to Launch in IndiaÂ with This Price Tag
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is the Perfect Smartphone, Here's Why
  3. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  5. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy A16 Review
  7. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  8. China Might Be Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Climate Change Impact
#Latest Stories
  1. China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact
  2. Lithium Mining Could Have Drastic Impact on Water Quality and Environment, Says Study
  3. ISRO Deploys Satellites to Monitor Cyclone Fengal Which Is Moving Towards Tamil Nadu
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Pack Sharing Feature on iOS, Android
  5. Youngest Exoplanet Ever Discovered Orbiting Around a Growing Protostar 520 Light-Years Away
  6. Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio ‘To Make Games Great Again’
  7. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs With Up to 75-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Two Different Proto-Human Species Lived Together in Keyna 1.5 Million Years Ago, Claims Study
  9. One UI 7 Leaks via Samsung's Spain Website, Hints at Enhanced Sketch to Image and More Features
  10. New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »