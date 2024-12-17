Technology News
Gemini for Android Gets New Model Switcher Feature, Gemini 2.0 Flash Option

The model switcher feature was previously available on the web version of Gemini.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2024 19:29 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Advanced users will also see the option to switch to the Gemini 1.5 Pro model

Highlights
  • The Gemini 2.0 Flash AI model was released last week
  • Google said Gemini 2.0 Flash outperforms 1.5 Pro in several benchmarks
  • The Gemini 2.0 Flash is available as an experimental model
Google has started rolling out the new Gemini 2.0 Flash artificial intelligence (AI) model to the Android app of the chatbot. The Mountain View-based tech giant released the first model in the Gemini 2.0 family on December 12. While the model was added to the web version of Gemini on the same day, the mobile apps did not get access to it immediately. However, it has now started rolling out to users, along with a new model switcher feature that lets users pick and choose the AI model.

Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model Comes to Android

The next generation of Gemini AI models was announced nine months after the arrival of the Gemini 1.5 series. Google said that the new family of models offer improved capabilities, including native support for image and generation. Currently, only the Flash variant is available, which is the series' smallest and fastest model. It is currently available in an experimental preview.

gemini model switcher g360 Gemini model switcher

Model switcher feature in the Gemini app

 

Those on the Google app for Android version 15.50 beta will soon see two changes in the Gemini app. First, the model information added at the top of the screen is now tappable. A downward arrow now appears between ‘Gemini' and ‘1.5 Flash' for the free users. This can be used as the model switcher. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the new feature.

The second change is the addition of the new Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model. Once a user taps on the model switcher, a bottom sheet appears listing the available AI models to choose from. While free users will only see 1.5 Flash and 2.0 Flash, those subscribed to Gemini Advanced will also see the 1.5 Pro model.

Notably, Google had highlighted that the Gemini 2.0 Flash is available as an early preview and might not work as expected. Additionally, some Gemini features might not be compatible with the AI model till a full version is released.

At launch, Google claimed that Gemini 2.0 Flash outperformed the 1.5 Pro model in several benchmarks during internal testing. Some of the benchmarks include the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU), Natural2Code, MATH, and Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A (GPQA).

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
