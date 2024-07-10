Technology News

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Come in Raspberry and 3 Other New Colourways

Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro could come in as many as four colourways, matching the number of colour options introduced with its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 12:10 IST
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Come in Raspberry and 3 Other New Colourways

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Buds Pro was initially launched in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass colourways

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are speculated to launch in four colourways
  • The TWS earbuds are scheduled to debut at the Google event on August 13
  • Google may also launch the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to make their global debut soon, succeeding the Pixel Buds Pro that were launched at the Google I/O event in May 2022. According to claims by a tipster on social media, Google's upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds may come in four new colourways, with Raspberry being one of the potential options. This development comes just days after the specifications of another Google product – the Pixel Watch 3 – surfaced online.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Colourways (Expected)

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Dylan Roussel, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 could come in as many as four colourways, matching the number of colour options introduced with their predecessor – the Pixel Buds Pro – at launch. The potential options are said to include Haze, Mojito, Porcelain, and Raspberry.

Google Pixel Buds Pro were also launched in four colourways but none of them are tipped to be carried over to its successor. They were initially available in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass options, with Bay and Porcelain colourways being introduced during the Made by Google event last year.

As per the shades shared by the tipster, the Raspberry colour option appears to match the pink colour that the Google Pixel 9 recently surfaced in. However, it is unknown if these colour names have been finalised by the tech giant.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Specifications (Expected)

Google's upcoming flagship TWS earbuds reportedly surfaced on the UL Demko certification website, hinting at some charging case specifications. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2's charging case is tipped to feature model number GH8TQ. It may come with a 650mAh Lithium-ion battery. If true, it would bring a slight battery upgrade over the current generation TWS earbuds, whose charging case is equipped with a 620mAh battery.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to launch at the Made by Google event that is scheduled for August 13. Alongside the flagship TWS earbuds, the Mountain View-based company is also tipped to launch the Google Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3.

