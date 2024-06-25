Gmail is getting a couple of new artificial intelligence (AI) features. One of them brings the Summarise email feature, which was previously only available on the web, to the iOS and Android apps. The web version of Gmail will also get the Gemini side panel that was recently rolled out for other Google apps including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drive. These AI features will be available to Google Workspace users who either have a business or education account or those with a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Gmail gets new Gemini AI features

The new AI features were announced via a Google Workspace Updates post on Monday. The biggest addition is the expansion of the Summarise email feature to iOS and Android apps. Those who prefer to use Gmail on their smartphone can also quickly get the summary of an email thread to get the context of the conversation. The feature is intended to save users the time and effort to read long email threads.

The Gemini AI-powered Summarise feature analyses email threads and presents a summarised view in a bottom sheet with key highlights. Summaries can be accessed in any email thread that has at least two replies to the primary email. Apart from this, the post highlighted that Contextual Smart Reply and Gmail Q&A are also coming to the mobile apps soon.

Gmail for web is also getting a new layout change for the Gemini features. Gemini AI will now appear in a side panel which will open on top of the right margin. The side panel was previously added to several other Google Workspace apps. Gemini in Gmail is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model. It offers several features including Summarising an email thread, suggesting responses to an email thread, drafting an email, and letting users ask questions about specific information from emails.

Gmail's Gemini AI side panel

Photo Credit: Google Workspace

Google said that it has begun rolling out these features but it can take a few days before they become visible to everyone. These Gemini AI features will be available to Google Workspace users with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, and Google One AI Premium subscription.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.