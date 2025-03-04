Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models: What’s New

Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models: What’s New

iPhone 15 Pro users can access Visual Intelligence via the Action button, in addition to a toggle in the Control Centre.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 12:00 IST
Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models: What’s New

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 update comes almost 10 days after the first beta's release

Highlights
  • iOS 18.4 Beta 2 update adds new Control Centre toggles
  • Visual Intelligence is now available on iPhone 15 Pro models
  • Apple introduces new Apple Vision Pro app with new features
Advertisement

Apple on Monday released iOS 18.4 Beta 2 for iPhone to developers and testers. The update brings Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro models, a key feature powered by Apple Intelligence which the company originally debuted with the iPhone 16 series and iOS 18. Further, iOS 18.4 Beta 2 also introduces new toggles for select features in the Control Centre, the ability to select apps for Priority Notifications, and new emojis, and an app to tweak the Apple Vision Pro.

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update: What's New

According to Apple's changelog, a notable addition in the iOS 18.4 Beta 2 update is the support for Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Powered by Apple Intelligence, it is a visual lookup tool which helps them learn about objects and places instantly. The feature can summarise text, translate it between languages, and detect phone numbers or email addresses with the option to add to contacts. Users can also enable Google search to look up a product they like, solve a math equation, or simply ask ChatGPT to provide more information.

ios 18 4 beta 2 iOS 18.4 Beta 2

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 is Now Available for Download on Compatible iPhone Models

While this feature leverages the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 lineup, iPhone 15 Pro users may be able to toggle it via the Action button, in addition to the Control Centre. Talking about the latter, Apple has introduced new toggles for two existing functionalities — talk to Siri and Visual Intelligence.

As previously announced, the update brings an Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone. With this new app, users can download apps and games for the Vision Pro from the App Store, discover films and shows tailored for the XR headset, get tips, and access other information about their spatial headset.

Additionally, iPhone users can now access seven new emojis. This includes a face with under eye bags, a fingerprint, shovel, splatter, tree without leaves, harp, and more. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the update is now available for download on iPhone. Along with iOS 18.4 Beta 2, Apple has also released the second developer beta updates of iPadOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: iOS 18
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lenovo Showcases Yoga Solar PC Concept With Back Contact Cell Technology at MWC 2025

Related Stories

Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  2. Infinix Note 50 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed
  4. Xiaomi's Production-Spec SU7 Ultra Sale Officially Starts
  5. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  6. Poco M7 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  7. Tecno Camon 40 Series With One-Tap Button Unveiled at MWC 2025
  8. Tesla Reportedly Finalises Mumbai's BKC for Its First Showroom in India
  9. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Launched in India at This Price
  10. Apple Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models With New Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 40 Series With One-Tap Button Unveiled at MWC 2025
  2. Rockstar Games Acquires Sydney-Based Studio Founded by L.A. Noire Director
  3. Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models: What’s New
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Showcases Yoga Solar PC Concept With Back Contact Cell Technology at MWC 2025
  6. Apple Confirms New MacBook Air Coming This Week; to Likely Feature an M4 Chip
  7. Solar System’s Journey Through Orion Complex May Have Altered Earth’s Climate
  8. Ancient DNA Sheds Light on the Diverse Genetic Origins of the European Huns
  9. NASA’s IM-2 Mission Brings Ice Mining, Mobile Robots, and More on Moon
  10. New Research Reveals Mars’ Red Colour Linked to Ancient Water Presence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »