Apple on Monday released iOS 18.4 Beta 2 for iPhone to developers and testers. The update brings Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro models, a key feature powered by Apple Intelligence which the company originally debuted with the iPhone 16 series and iOS 18. Further, iOS 18.4 Beta 2 also introduces new toggles for select features in the Control Centre, the ability to select apps for Priority Notifications, and new emojis, and an app to tweak the Apple Vision Pro.

According to Apple's changelog, a notable addition in the iOS 18.4 Beta 2 update is the support for Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Powered by Apple Intelligence, it is a visual lookup tool which helps them learn about objects and places instantly. The feature can summarise text, translate it between languages, and detect phone numbers or email addresses with the option to add to contacts. Users can also enable Google search to look up a product they like, solve a math equation, or simply ask ChatGPT to provide more information.

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 is Now Available for Download on Compatible iPhone Models

While this feature leverages the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 lineup, iPhone 15 Pro users may be able to toggle it via the Action button, in addition to the Control Centre. Talking about the latter, Apple has introduced new toggles for two existing functionalities — talk to Siri and Visual Intelligence.

As previously announced, the update brings an Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone. With this new app, users can download apps and games for the Vision Pro from the App Store, discover films and shows tailored for the XR headset, get tips, and access other information about their spatial headset.

Additionally, iPhone users can now access seven new emojis. This includes a face with under eye bags, a fingerprint, shovel, splatter, tree without leaves, harp, and more. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the update is now available for download on iPhone. Along with iOS 18.4 Beta 2, Apple has also released the second developer beta updates of iPadOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4.