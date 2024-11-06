Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is getting support for a new extension that will allow users to control their smart home appliances. The AI-powered virtual assistant for Android devices has been receiving regular extension support to perform more tasks on the device and match the performance level of the older Google Assistant. Currently, Gemini assistant can manage Google Workspace apps, Google Maps, YouTube, YouTube Music, and more. It is also rumoured to get support for calling and messaging on the lock screen.

Google Home Extension Added to Gemini

In its support pages, Google detailed the new extension for its in-house AI chatbot Gemini. Android device users with the Gemini app installed and Gemini set as the default virtual assistant can access the Google Home extension. However, users must ascertain that the Gemini app as well as the smart home devices are both connected to the same Google account.

Google said users will be able to access smart home devices such as lights, sockets, switches, air conditioning units, thermostats, fans, curtains, smart TVs, speakers, washing machines, and more. However, the extension cannot complete security device actions that require a pin, stream video feed from cameras or execute routines.

Since Gemini is an AI chatbot, it does support natural language prompts that Google Assistant cannot. For instance, users can tell the virtual assistant “Set the dining room for a romantic date night” or “Set the AC to a good temperature for sleeping”, and it can understand the requirements and complete the tasks.

To use this functionality, users should first open the Gemini app and sign into their Google account. Then they can ask it to complete a task for smart devices. The app will prompt users to connect the Gemini app to Google Home, at which point users will need to turn on the extension and give the app permission to access and control the smart devices connected with the same account.

Notably, the feature is currently available as a public preview and is available to those who have signed up for Google Home's Public Preview programme. The feature works with both text and audio inputs but can only accept English language prompts currently. Gemini AI assistant is currently not available on iOS.