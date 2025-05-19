Technology News
Google I/O 2025: From AI to Android XR, Here's What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference on May 20

Google I/O 2025 could focus on AI and Android XR announcements, as the company has already taken the wraps off its Android 16 and Wear OS 6 updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 May 2025 16:01 IST
Google I/O 2025: From AI to Android XR, Here's What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference on May 20

Photo Credit: Google

Google I/O 2025 will begin at 10:30pm IST on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Google I/O 2025 will kick off on May 20
  • The company is likely to unveil new AI features during the keynote event
  • Google has already shown off several features coming to Android 16
Google I/O 2025 is set to kick off on Tuesday, and the company is expected to announce several new features at its annual developer conference. Technology enthusiasts and developers can look forward to learning about new features coming with the Android 16 update later this year, as well as new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Google and Samsung could also give us another look at the latter's extended reality (XR) headset, which is expected to debut later this year.

Google I/O 2025: What to Expect From Google's Upcoming Event

Last week, we got a good look at several new features and updates to the Android 16 user interface (UI) via "The Android Show" livestream. These new features are expected to roll out to users later this year with Android 16. With that out of the way, the company is now expected to focus its attention on unveiling upcoming updates to its AI, cloud and XR services at the upcoming event.

Google could announce new features coming to its Gemini AI chatbot on Tuesday. The company has recently added support for new features, including the ability to point a smartphone's camera at various objects, or share their screen with the chatbot to receive responses. The company could also take the wraps off more powerful or efficient AI models at Google I/O.

Last year, Google showed off an advanced AI assistant that it referred to as Project Astra. While some of these features, such as the ability to "see" objects using a smartphone's camera have made their way to Gemini AI, the company could unveil more advanced Project Astra features at its upcoming developer conference.

We might also see a tighter AI integration with the company's products, including Google Search. AI Overviews and the recently introduced AI Mode are already accessible to users, so it will be interesting to see how the company plans to upgrade its search experience for web search and mobile app users.

A recent report from The Information indicates that an image search focused app is also in development at Google, and that the company could unveil it at the upcoming Google I/O event. This app is said to be similar to Pinterest, allowing users to save and curate images and pages they see online for easy access.

Samsung's next-gen XR headset (dubbed Project Moohan) was previously unveiled by the company along with some details of how it functions, and we can expect to see more about the device and Google's new operating system that it runs on — Android XR. Google recently showed off a new pair of smart glasses that resemble a pair of spectacles, and we could also learn more about these wearables on Tuesday.

It's worth noting that Google could also reveal additional features and functionality coming to Android 16, Wear OS 6, and Android TV 16 at the event — especially if they work with unannounced AI features. Similarly, we can expect to learn more about Google's apps such as Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps, and other apps that could gain additional functionality with the integration of new AI features.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
