A day before it is launched in China, the details of the battery and charging specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ have been confirmed by the company. This also includes some interesting claims about the phone's battery performance. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is a high-end product from the brand with a top-end processor. Previous leaks have revealed its AnTuTu score and corresponding hardware specifications, its display features, and the presence of a large vapour chamber cooling system. iQOO is said to have collaborated with BMW's M Motorsport division for the upcoming phone's design.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery Specifications

In a post on Weibo, iQOO has confirmed that the soon-to-be-launch device will feature a 6,800mAh battery. The post also shows that the premium device will support 120W wired charging. Given the combination, buyers can expect fast charging speeds, and iQOO has also revealed some interesting testing statistics related to the handset.

The company claims that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ battery can be charged to 70 percent in 25 minutes. iQOO also claims that the phone can power multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games for 10.2 hours, or stream short social media videos for 18.8 hours with a fully-charged battery.

Despite the charging claims, the charger (which will hopefully be bundled) according to iQOO will also support 100W PPS and USB-PD charging protocols, meaning it can also be used to charge non-iQOO devices efficiently. The phone, like many other performance-oriented devices, also supports bypass charging, powering the chipset directly instead of using the phone's battery when playing games.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ as per a previous report will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and make use of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The chipset will be cooled using a large vapour chamber cooling system. The phone will reportedly offer a 6.82-inch flat OLED panel and have two 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras.

Both the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro smartphones were launched at an earlier date in China. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, while the Neo 10 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

