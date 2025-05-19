Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery, Charging Specifications Revealed; Will Be Equipped With 6,800mAh Battery

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery, Charging Specifications Revealed; Will Be Equipped With 6,800mAh Battery

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is set to debut alongside the iQOO Pad 5, iQOO Watch 5 and iQOO TWS Air 3.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 May 2025 15:13 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery, Charging Specifications Revealed; Will Be Equipped With 6,800mAh Battery

We already know what the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ (pictured) will look like

Highlights
  • The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is set to launch on 20 May in China
  • It is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The Neo 10 Pro+ will sport a 2K display and a glass rear panel
Advertisement

A day before it is launched in China, the details of the battery and charging specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ have been confirmed by the company. This also includes some interesting claims about the phone's battery performance. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is a high-end product from the brand with a top-end processor. Previous leaks have revealed its AnTuTu score and corresponding hardware specifications, its display features, and the presence of a large vapour chamber cooling system. iQOO is said to have collaborated with BMW's M Motorsport division for the upcoming phone's design.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery Specifications

In a post on Weibo, iQOO has confirmed that the soon-to-be-launch device will feature a 6,800mAh battery. The post also shows that the premium device will support 120W wired charging. Given the combination, buyers can expect fast charging speeds, and iQOO has also revealed some interesting testing statistics related to the handset.

The company claims that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ battery can be charged to 70 percent in 25 minutes. iQOO also claims that the phone can power multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games for 10.2 hours, or stream short social media videos for 18.8 hours with a fully-charged battery.

Despite the charging claims, the charger (which will hopefully be bundled) according to iQOO will also support 100W PPS and USB-PD charging protocols, meaning it can also be used to charge non-iQOO devices efficiently. The phone, like many other performance-oriented devices, also supports bypass charging, powering the chipset directly instead of using the phone's battery when playing games.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ as per a previous report will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and make use of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The chipset will be cooled using a large vapour chamber cooling system. The phone will reportedly offer a 6.82-inch flat OLED panel and have two 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras.

Both the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro smartphones were launched at an earlier date in China. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, while the Neo 10 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Battery, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Charging, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Specifications, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 Alongside Next-Gen Patch

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery, Charging Specifications Revealed; Will Be Equipped With 6,800mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Tipped to Launch Next Year
  3. iPhone 17 Air Leak Suggests Battery Capacity, Thickness and Weight
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Retain Galaxy S24 FE Rear Cameras
  5. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; May Launch on May 22
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery and Charging Details Revealed Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery, Charging Specifications Revealed; Will Be Equipped With 6,800mAh Battery
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 Alongside Next-Gen Patch
  3. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $103,000 Amid Ongoing Market Uncertainty
  4. Epic Games Asks Court to Force Apple to Approve Fortnite on US Store
  5. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; Likely to Launch on May 22
  6. OnePlus 13s India Launch Date Set for June 5; Specifications, Colourways Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Xiaomi 15s Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Xiaomi YU7 Launch Date Announced; XRING 01 Chipset Spotted in Geekbench
  8. Microsoft's Phone Link Panel Arrives on Start Menu With Support for Android Devices: Report
  9. Microsoft to Support Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol to Power Multi-Agent Workflows: Report
  10. Bungie Conducting 'Thorough Review' of Marathon After Artist Accuses Studio of Plagiarism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »