Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Tests New ‘Hype’ Feature, Boosting Community Engagement for Small Creators

YouTube Tests New ‘Hype’ Feature, Boosting Community Engagement for Small Creators

YouTube says the ‘Hype’-based rankings will appear under the ***Explore*** tab on the video-streaming platform.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2024 11:52 IST
YouTube Tests New ‘Hype’ Feature, Boosting Community Engagement for Small Creators

Photo Credit: Unsplash/CardMapr.nl

YouTube Partner Program creators with less than 500,000 subscribers are said to be eligible for ‘Hype’

Highlights
  • YouTube announced ‘Hype’ feature to boost engagement for small creators
  • It is being rolled out in select regions including Taiwan and Brazil
  • Hyping a video is claimed to boost its rankings among other videos
Advertisement

YouTube is testing a new way that can provide more community support to small content creators, the company announced on Monday. The feature, called ‘Hype', is being made available to viewers in select regions. Content creators within the criteria will be eligible for this new program. It is just one of the features that is being developed by the video-streaming platform, in addition to a reported sleep timer that could also be introduced.

YouTube Hype feature

The details of the new ‘Hype' feature were posted on YouTube's support page by a Community Specialist. As per the post, viewers in Brazil, Turkey, and Taiwan can now ‘Hype' a video, in addition to liking it, which will boost its rankings amongst other videos published in the last seven days. The more hyped a video is, the higher it will be ranked, as per the company.

At present, viewers can like and share videos they love which helps creators. Moreover, they can also utilise options such as Super Chat and Super Stickers to gain a monetary benefit apart from the ad revenue.

YouTube says the ‘Hype'-based rankings will appear under the Explore tab. This move is said to help small content creators receive greater community support and reach a wider audience.

However, there is a catch. According to the video-streaming platform, only YouTube Partner Program creators with less than 500,000 subscribers are eligible for the ‘Hype' program. Furthermore, all of their videos must comply with YouTube's Community Guidelines. This initiative is still only in the test phase and it remains unknown if it will be rolled out to more content creators in the future.

Notes on YouTube

On June 17, YouTube announced that it would enable users to post comments below videos to provide easy-to-understand context. The video-streaming platform is introducing it as an experimental feature in the English language to users in the US.

Users will find a new Add note option below the video, as per YouTube. They can use the textbox to provide more context and then hit Send to publish the note. YouTube claims the published note will exclude the creator's name.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Creators
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Set to Launch in India on June 28: Expected Specifications, Price

Related Stories

YouTube Tests New ‘Hype’ Feature, Boosting Community Engagement for Small Creators
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India
  2. Apple Releases iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring, More
  3. Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Will Launch in India This Week
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Get New Features With Latest Update
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped
  6. Samsung May Host Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 for Galaxy Z Foldable Phones
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Review
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colourways, More Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch
  9. Gmail on iOS, Android Will Soon Get This New Gemini AI Feature
  10. New OnePlus Battery Tech Promises to Last Beyond 4 Years of Usage
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Developer Beta Users Can Now Format External Drives Via Files App
  2. Izi Iris Detachable Pocket Gimbal India Launch Date Set for July 20; Key Features Revealed
  3. Huawei Mate 70 Series Tipped to Get New Camera System, Satellite Communication, 1.5K Display, More
  4. Google Bringing Gemini AI Chatbot to Teen Students in More Than 100 Countries
  5. Netflix May Reportedly Introduce a Free Ad-Supported Plan in Select Asian, European Markets
  6. Sony Said to be Working on Native PS3 Backwards Compatibility on PS5
  7. Vivo Pad 3 Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed
  8. macOS Sequoia Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring Released Alongside New tvOS 18, watchOS 11 Beta Versions
  9. Gmail Rolling Out Gemini AI-Powered Summarise Feature for iOS and Android
  10. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped; Could be Rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »