Google announced a new feature in AI Mode on Tuesday, which adds visual exploration capabilities alongside the existing text-based experience. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, this feature will enable users to search for and find something specific that they cannot express in words, courtesy of visual results in AI Mode. They can then further fine-tune the search results with prompts or ask follow-up questions about what's on their screen.

Google to Offer Range of Visual Results in AI Mode

With the new feature, users can ask a question conversationally, and AI Mode will provide a range of visual results. Sharing an example, Google says that users can ask “maximalist design inspiration for your bedroom”. Visual results matching the vibe of what they're looking for will be generated, alongside the usual text results.

Each image will carry a link, enabling them to learn more about the result. They can fine-tune the results with natural language, such as asking for more options with darker tones or bolder prints.

A similar capability is also coming to shopping experiences. As per Google, it will eliminate the need to sort through filters and get the desired result directly, with visual shopping results. Instead of going through different sorting filters to find the right style, colour, or brand of the product they're searching for, AI Mode will provide a relevant set of shopping options for visual exploration.

For example, users can search for a pair of jeans with a prompt like, “barrel jeans that aren't too baggy”. They also have the option to refine the original result, such as asking for more ankle length or a different rise and colour.

How visual results in AI Mode work

Photo Credit: Google

Google said that this experience is multimodal, which means it also accepts image-based prompts. AI Mode's visual capabilities are powered by the same multimodal and language capabilities of Gemini 2.5 large language model (LLM), combined with Google Search with Lens and Image search features. This enables AI Mode to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the image, such as recognising subtle details and secondary objects.

To break down queries, the AI feature leverages a query fan-out approach. It breaks them down into subtopics and runs multiple, simultaneous searches for each of them, as per the company. Google said that this helps AI Mode's new feature understand the full visual context and nuance of the natural language question entered by the user, to deliver highly relevant visual results.

The visual exploration capabilities in AI Mode are rolling out in English for users in the US this week. There's no word on its availability in other countries or languages.

AI Mode, notably, is available on both the website view and via the Google app. It can also be accessed by taking a photo of an object with Google Lens and then redirecting it via AI Mode for a more comprehensive result.