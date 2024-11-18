Google's AI Overviews will reportedly be updated with feature improvements that allow users to dive deeper into a topic. As per the report, Google is experimenting with a new feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) search summary feature. With this, users can highlight a portion of text shown in AI Overviews and run a secondary AI search. This feature is currently under development, and it is not known when it will be rolled out to all users. It was spotted in the latest beta version of the Google app.

How Google Could Expand Its AI Overviews Feature

Android Authority spotted a new AI Overviews feature on Google app beta version 15.45.33 that allows users to delve further into AI-generated summaries. The feature was discovered in collaboration with AssembleDebug, an account that posts new features spotted on various apps and the Android operating system.

AI Overviews typically allow users to run an AI search on most searched queries on Google Search. When users run a search query, AI Overviews finds relevant information by crawling various websites to provide a quick summary of the query.

With the new feature, users can select specific text in the AI Overviews and view another AI-powered summary, according to the publication. This means users can ask the AI to provide a deeper understanding of the topic, based on its previous replies. However, the report highlights that users will not be able to highlight just about any text to trigger another AI Overviews query.

As per the description, it appears that the feature is only available when users select text that requires further explanation of the topic. Additionally, it is reportedly not possible to run a second or further level of AI search into the topic currently. So, users cannot infinitely dive into the topic by constantly selecting text in the previous AI summary.

Notably, as per the publication, the second level of AI Overviews will be displayed underneath the first level of AI summaries. Since this feature is currently under development, it is unclear how long it might take before it is made available to the public.