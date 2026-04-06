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Meta to Fire 200 Employees, Phase Out Middle Manager Titles Amid AI Push: Report

Meta is reportedly conducting another round of layoffs and is set to fire 200 employees.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 April 2026 17:48 IST
Meta to Fire 200 Employees, Phase Out Middle Manager Titles Amid AI Push: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mohamed Hassan

Meta is said to be introducing “AI builder,” “pod lead,” and “org lead” designations

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Highlights
  • The fresh layoff is said to take effect in late May
  • Meta’s layoffs are reportedly driven by internal AI adoption
  • The company is also doing away with middle manager roles
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Meta is reportedly laying off as many as 200 employees amid the company's ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) transformation. As per the report, these layoffs impact the company's US-based teams and not the global offices. Additionally, the social media giant is reportedly planning to phase out the middle manager positions to make the teams leaner and the hierarchy streamlined. Reports claim that the company is now hiring for “org lead” positions instead of the legacy manager roles in the mid-to-senior roles.

Meta Layoffs, Designation Shift Come Amid AI Adoption

According to an ET CIO report, the Menlo Park-based tech giant is set to show the pink card to as many as 200 employees in Silicon Valley. Citing filings with California's Employment Development Department, the publication claimed that as many as 124 positions are set to be laid off in the company's Bulingame location, and 74 roles in Sunnyvale. The fresh round of layoffs will reportedly come into effect by the end of May.

The reported layoff comes shortly after Meta fired 10 percent of employees in its Reality Labs division in January. The move reportedly impacted nearly 1,500 individuals, and it is said that the company was downsizing the division to shift focus on its AI ventures.

Meanwhile, a Business Insider report claims that Meta is doing away with traditional middle management roles in the company. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has reportedly started giving its Reality Labs unit one of the three titles from AI builder, pod lead, or org lead. The publication claims that the move is aimed at streamlining hierarchy and highlighting its AI-native transformation.

Citing job listings on the Indeed website, the report added that Meta reduced middle manager hirings in 2025 by 12.3 percent, compared to the previous year. The development corroborates with Meta's latest line of employee designations.

It is unclear whether the title changes are simply a renaming exercise or if they also include new and changed responsibilities for employees. While the role of AI builder suggests there will be heavy inclusion of AI tools, it is difficult to assert the same without an official statement from the tech giant.

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Further reading: Meta, Layoff, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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