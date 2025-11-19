Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Jio Brings Google's Gemini 3 AI Model to All 5G Unlimited Subscribers: Check Eligibility, Benefits

Jio Brings Google's Gemini 3 AI Model to All 5G Unlimited Subscribers: Check Eligibility, Benefits

Jio's complimentary Google AI Pro subscription, which was previously limited to younger users, is now available to all eligible customers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 10:39 IST
Jio Brings Google's Gemini 3 AI Model to All 5G Unlimited Subscribers: Check Eligibility, Benefits

Photo Credit: Jio

All Unlimited 5G customers can now get the Gemini Pro Plan free for 18 months

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs 35,100 now free for Jio 5G customers
  • Jio expands Gemini 3 access beyond youth to all subscribers
  • Google launched Gemini 3 with major reasoning and coding gains
Advertisement

Jio is significantly expanding its AI ecosystem by offering every Unlimited 5G user 18 months of complimentary access to the Jio Gemini Pro Plan, now upgraded with Google's newly launched Gemini 3 model. This move marks a major shift from its earlier youth-only benefit, making advanced AI tools accessible to a much wider audience across India. The plan, priced at Rs. 35,100, can be activated for free through the MyJio app and is said to reflect Jio's broader strategy of integrating cutting-edge AI into everyday user experiences.

Jio Expands AI Benefits With Free 18-Month Gemini 3 Access

Jio has expanded Gemini access from younger users to everyone on its Unlimited 5G network. The update brings support for Google's new Gemini 3 model. Jio states that this change reflects its goal of making advanced AI tools accessible to a broader audience in India.

All Unlimited 5G customers can now get the Gemini Pro Plan free for 18 months, the company confirmed in a press release. The plan is valued at Rs. 35,100 and now includes full Gemini 3 features. Users can activate it quickly through the MyJio app by selecting the Claim Now option, starting November 19, 2025.jio gemini 3 jio inline Jio Gemini Pro Plan

To get the free Jio Gemini Pro Plan subscription, customers must have an active Jio SIM and an Unlimited 5G plan. Once they meet the requirement, they can complete the activation directly through the MyJio app.

Gemini 3 Outperforms GPT-5.1 and Claude in Key Benchmarks

Google has rolled out its Gemini 3 lineup, which includes the Gemini 3 Pro and the more advanced Gemini 3 Deep Think, describing the series as its most capable and intelligent yet. These models add major improvements in reasoning, conversations, coding, mathematics, and autonomous agent-style abilities. Gemini 3 Pro is now being introduced across the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Google's new Antigravity development platform. 

According to Google's internal results, Gemini 3 Pro outperforms its earlier version, OpenAI's GPT-5.1, and most of Claude 4.5 Sonnet's benchmarks, achieving record scores in advanced reasoning tests. Deep Think delivers even stronger results but remains restricted to safety testers for now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, AI, Gemini 3, Google Gemini 3, Google, Jio Gemini Pro Plan
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With Dimensity 8000 Chipset: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

Jio Brings Google's Gemini 3 AI Model to All 5G Unlimited Subscribers: Check Eligibility, Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  2. Exclusive: iQOO 15 India Effective Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000
  3. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With These Specifications
  4. Poco F8 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Globally With This Flagship Processor
  5. Gemini App and AI Mode in Search Get New Features With Gemini 3 AI Model
  6. Moto G57 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: A 'Pro' Flagship With 'Ultra' Capability
  8. Google's Gemini 3 AI Models Are Finally Here With These New Features
  9. Qualcomm to Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Brings Google's Gemini 3 AI Model to All 5G Unlimited Subscribers: Check Eligibility, Benefits
  2. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With Dimensity 8000 Chipset: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Launch Date in China: What to Expect
  4. New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone
  5. Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode
  6. Mars Orbiter Tracks Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS With Unprecedented Precision
  7. China to Launch Empty Shenzhou-22 Lifeboat After Shenzhou-20 Damage
  8. German Team Uses Autonomous AI to Steer CubeSat in Space
  9. Gemini 3 Released as Google’s Most Intelligent AI Models Yet, Outperforms GPT-5.1 and Claude 4.5 Sonnet
  10. Extreme Star Factory: ALMA Detects Galaxy Y1 Forming Stars 180 Times Faster Than the Milky Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »