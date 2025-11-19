Jio is significantly expanding its AI ecosystem by offering every Unlimited 5G user 18 months of complimentary access to the Jio Gemini Pro Plan, now upgraded with Google's newly launched Gemini 3 model. This move marks a major shift from its earlier youth-only benefit, making advanced AI tools accessible to a much wider audience across India. The plan, priced at Rs. 35,100, can be activated for free through the MyJio app and is said to reflect Jio's broader strategy of integrating cutting-edge AI into everyday user experiences.

Jio Expands AI Benefits With Free 18-Month Gemini 3 Access

Jio has expanded Gemini access from younger users to everyone on its Unlimited 5G network. The update brings support for Google's new Gemini 3 model. Jio states that this change reflects its goal of making advanced AI tools accessible to a broader audience in India.

All Unlimited 5G customers can now get the Gemini Pro Plan free for 18 months, the company confirmed in a press release. The plan is valued at Rs. 35,100 and now includes full Gemini 3 features. Users can activate it quickly through the MyJio app by selecting the Claim Now option, starting November 19, 2025.

To get the free Jio Gemini Pro Plan subscription, customers must have an active Jio SIM and an Unlimited 5G plan. Once they meet the requirement, they can complete the activation directly through the MyJio app.

Gemini 3 Outperforms GPT-5.1 and Claude in Key Benchmarks

Google has rolled out its Gemini 3 lineup, which includes the Gemini 3 Pro and the more advanced Gemini 3 Deep Think, describing the series as its most capable and intelligent yet. These models add major improvements in reasoning, conversations, coding, mathematics, and autonomous agent-style abilities. Gemini 3 Pro is now being introduced across the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Google's new Antigravity development platform.

According to Google's internal results, Gemini 3 Pro outperforms its earlier version, OpenAI's GPT-5.1, and most of Claude 4.5 Sonnet's benchmarks, achieving record scores in advanced reasoning tests. Deep Think delivers even stronger results but remains restricted to safety testers for now.

