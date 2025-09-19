Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Biggest Offers on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13R, and More Revealed

Shoppers can unlock extra savings with bank discounts, coupon-based offers, and no-cost EMI options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 September 2025 09:15 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Biggest Offers on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13R, and More Revealed

One of the biggest deals will be offered on the Xiaomi 14 Civi (pictured)

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 starts on September 23 in India
  • iPhone 15 can be purchased under Rs. 45,000 during the sale
  • Buyers get up to 10 percent instant discount with SBI Card transactions
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is all set to kick off in India on September 23 for all users. It is the biggest sale event of the year for the e-commerce giant, where shoppers can discover a wide range of electronics, from personal gadgets to home entertainment systems and large appliances, at highly discounted prices. If you're planning a smartphone upgrade this festive season, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is a great avenue to purchase the handset from your wishlist. From flagship models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra to mid-range value-for-money devices like the iQOO Neo 10R, there are a plethora of options to consider.

One of the most lucrative offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,34,999 for the base configuration, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. During the Great Indian Festival Sale, shoppers can purchase it at an effective price of Rs. 71,999, with direct price cuts.

Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Additionally, extra savings can be unlocked on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, courtesy of bank offers, exchange deals, coupon-based discounts, and more. The e-commerce giant has announced a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit card, credit card, and credit card EMI transactions. Exchange offers are also available to reduce the price of the handset further, but the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of your existing smartphone.

Lastly, the platform will also offer no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the biggest offers on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 71,999 Buy Here
iPhone 15 Rs. 59,990 Rs. 43,749 Buy Here
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Here
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,749 Buy Here
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 23,499 Rs. 17,499 Buy Here
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 54,999 Rs. 26,499 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica camera features
  • Solid performance
  • Decent display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • No IP68 rating
  • Random notifications from GetApps
  • Battery output is not the best in the segment
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 Civi review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, Amazon sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, amazon great indian festival sale 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut

Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
