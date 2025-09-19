Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is all set to kick off in India on September 23 for all users. It is the biggest sale event of the year for the e-commerce giant, where shoppers can discover a wide range of electronics, from personal gadgets to home entertainment systems and large appliances, at highly discounted prices. If you're planning a smartphone upgrade this festive season, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is a great avenue to purchase the handset from your wishlist. From flagship models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra to mid-range value-for-money devices like the iQOO Neo 10R, there are a plethora of options to consider.

One of the most lucrative offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,34,999 for the base configuration, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. During the Great Indian Festival Sale, shoppers can purchase it at an effective price of Rs. 71,999, with direct price cuts.

Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Additionally, extra savings can be unlocked on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, courtesy of bank offers, exchange deals, coupon-based discounts, and more. The e-commerce giant has announced a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit card, credit card, and credit card EMI transactions. Exchange offers are also available to reduce the price of the handset further, but the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of your existing smartphone.

Lastly, the platform will also offer no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the biggest offers on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

