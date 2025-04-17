Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in November last year in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 5,800mAh battery. It was the first phone in the country to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Now, rumours about the Realme GT 8 Pro have started popping up on the Web. The next addition to the GT series is said to arrive with several hardware upgrades compared to the existing model. The Realme GT 8 Pro is tipped to feature a next-generation Snapdragon flagship processor. It is likely to get a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor and a flat display with a 2K resolution.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via) suggests that the Realme GT 8 Pro will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. It is said to feature a flat display with 2K resolution. It is tipped to have a metal frame and feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor like the existing Realme GT 7 Pro.

The Realme GT 8 Pro's rear camera setup is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. If this turns out to be true, it would be a notable upgrade over Realme GT 7 Pro, which has a triple rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Further, the tipster claims that the battery capacity of Realme GT 8 Pro will not be less than 7,000mAh with 100W charging support. For comparison, the Chinese variant of Realme GT 7 Pro has a 6,500mAh battery. The variant available in India has a 5,800mAh battery.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India, Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in India in November last year after making its initial debut in China. It is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

As mentioned, the Realme GT 7 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone supports 120W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.