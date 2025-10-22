Google seems to be working to address Gemini's conversational limitations. The tech giant is reportedly testing a new feature that allows uninterrupted voice chats without relying on Gemini Live. A reference to this new feature that improves the voice command functionality was recently spotted on the Google app. Users will be able to long-press the mic icon in Gemini's input box, enabling extended voice commands. Currently, the AI voice tools cut off when the user pauses, unless they are using Gemini Live or ChatGPT's Voice Mode.

Gemini Will Soon Let You Pause While Issuing Commands

An APK teardown of the Google app by Android Authority reveals that an upcoming feature will let users issue longer commands without relying on Gemini Live. Version 16.42.61 of the Google app reportedly includes references to the new functionality.

Google is reportedly experimenting with a feature that allows users to long-press the mic icon in Gemini's input box, similar to how WhatsApp lets users lock the mic for recording voice notes. This feature will reportedly let users "lock" the mic and speak at their own pace, making it the ideal choice for longer requests.

The report includes screenshots of the feature. Once activated with a long press, the mic icon turns into a stop button, which you can tap to end the input when you're done.

In addition to testing longer queries with the mic lock option, Android Authority also spotted additional UI tweaks in Gemini. One notable change is a redesigned input box. It will expand when the user starts typing, and the switch is similar to what we see inside the Gemini interface on Android.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that not all features that are spotted in development eventually make their way to the stable version of the app. There's no denying that such a feature would make using Gemini much easier, as you can pause while dictating your command to Gemini, and it will only proceed once you tap the stop button. It's currently unclear whether Google plans to introduce this for users on all platforms and in all regions.