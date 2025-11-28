How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

Google Pay is one of the most popular UPI-based payment platforms in India for conducting digital transactions. One of its useful features is the ability to link multiple bank accounts under a single user profile. Adding more than one bank account to a Google Pay account offers several benefits. It lets users keep an eye on separate personal and professional transactions and provides flexibility in choosing which account to pay from. Adding multiple accounts also enables transactions in situations like bank server outages and exceeding the UPI limits. Users have to set one account as the default for sending money.

If you're looking to streamline your digital payments, linking multiple accounts to Google Pay is recommended. Here's how you can add multiple bank accounts to Google Pay:

How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay

Open the Google Pay app on your Android or iOS device Tap on the profile icon located in the top right corner Select Bank account Tap Add bank account Choose your bank from the list From the list of accounts, select the account that you want to add Verify your mobile number with SMS After verification, the new account will be added to your Google Pay account.

How to Set Your Primary Account for Sending Money on Google Pay

These steps can be repeated to add more bank accounts. To set or switch your primary account for sending money on Google Pay, follow these steps:

Click the Profile picture on the Google Pay app Select Bank account Tap on the account you want to update At the bottom, tap Set as the primary account

The selected account will now be used by default when you send money. You can still receive payments on all linked accounts.

Before adding multiple bank accounts to Google Pay, users have to make sure that each bank supports UPI and is listed on the platform. All linked accounts must use the same mobile number registered with Google Pay for verification. Banks sometimes charge SMS fees during the setup process. Additionally, banks have different UPI transaction limits, so select accounts based on your usage needs. It is also recommended to remove any closed or inactive accounts to avoid confusion.