How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

Google Pay lets you pick a default bank account that is automatically selected when you scan a UPI QR code to make a payment.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 16:02 IST
How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Google Play

Adding multiple accounts also enables transactions in situations like bank server outages

Highlights
  • Adding more than one bank account to Google Pay offers several benefits
  • All linked accounts must use same phone number registered with Google Pay
  • To set or switch your primary account for sending money on Google Pay
Google Pay is one of the most popular UPI-based payment platforms in India for conducting digital transactions. One of its useful features is the ability to link multiple bank accounts under a single user profile. Adding more than one bank account to a Google Pay account offers several benefits. It lets users keep an eye on separate personal and professional transactions and provides flexibility in choosing which account to pay from. Adding multiple accounts also enables transactions in situations like bank server outages and exceeding the UPI limits. Users have to set one account as the default for sending money. 

If you're looking to streamline your digital payments, linking multiple accounts to Google Pay is recommended. Here's how you can add multiple bank accounts to Google Pay:

How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay

  1. Open the Google Pay app on your Android or iOS device
  2. Tap on the profile icon located in the top right corner
  3. Select Bank account
  4. Tap Add bank account
  5. Choose your bank from the list
  6. From the list of accounts, select the account that you want to add
  7. Verify your mobile number with SMS
  8. After verification, the new account will be added to your Google Pay account.

How to Set Your Primary Account for Sending Money on Google Pay

These steps can be repeated to add more bank accounts. To set or switch your primary account for sending money on Google Pay, follow these steps:

  1. Click the Profile picture on the Google Pay app
  2. Select Bank account
  3. Tap on the account you want to update
  4. At the bottom, tap Set as the primary account

The selected account will now be used by default when you send money. You can still receive payments on all linked accounts.

Before adding multiple bank accounts to Google Pay, users have to make sure that each bank supports UPI and is listed on the platform. All linked accounts must use the same mobile number registered with Google Pay for verification. Banks sometimes charge SMS fees during the setup process. Additionally, banks have different UPI transaction limits, so select accounts based on your usage needs. It is also recommended to remove any closed or inactive accounts to avoid confusion. 

Further reading: Google Pay, Google Pay Bank Accounts, Google Pay App

Further reading: Google Pay, Google Pay Bank Accounts, Google Pay App
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
UIDAI Says New Aadhaar App Will Soon Allow Users to Update Mobile Numbers


