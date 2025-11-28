How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

Adding more than one bank account to Google Pay offers several benefits
All linked accounts must use same phone number registered with Google Pay
To set or switch your primary account for sending money on Google Pay
Google Pay is one of the most popular UPI-based payment platforms in India for conducting digital transactions. One of its useful features is the ability to link multiple bank accounts under a single user profile. Adding more than one bank account to a Google Pay account offers several benefits. It lets users keep an eye on separate personal and professional transactions and provides flexibility in choosing which account to pay from. Adding multiple accounts also enables transactions in situations like bank server outages and exceeding the UPI limits. Users have to set one account as the default for sending money.
If you're looking to streamline your digital payments, linking multiple accounts to Google Pay is recommended. Here's how you can add multiple bank accounts to Google Pay:
How to Add Multiple Bank Accounts to Google Pay
Open the Google Pay app on your Android or iOS device
Tap on the profile icon located in the top right corner
Select Bank account
Tap Add bank account
Choose your bank from the list
From the list of accounts, select the account that you want to add
Verify your mobile number with SMS
After verification, the new account will be added to your Google Pay account.
How to Set Your Primary Account for Sending Money on Google Pay
These steps can be repeated to add more bank accounts. To set or switch your primary account for sending money on Google Pay, follow these steps:
Before adding multiple bank accounts to Google Pay, users have to make sure that each bank supports UPI and is listed on the platform. All linked accounts must use the same mobile number registered with Google Pay for verification. Banks sometimes charge SMS fees during the setup process. Additionally, banks have different UPI transaction limits, so select accounts based on your usage needs. It is also recommended to remove any closed or inactive accounts to avoid confusion.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
