Gmail is reportedly preparing to introduce two new smart labels called 'Bills' and 'Travel' which are designed to make inbox management easy and intuitive. These additions are expected to help users automatically organise important emails like payment reminders, credit card statements, and trip details. While Gmail already sorts messages into categories such as Promotions, Updates, and Social, the upcoming labels are expected to offer more focused organisation for financial and itinerary-related emails. Google has yet to confirm when the new labels will roll out.

Gmail's 'Bills' and 'Travel' Folders Could Be Applied Automatically

Two new automatic labels called Bills and Travel were spotted by Android Authority during an APK teardown of Gmail for Android version 2025.10.06.815599742.release. While these labels are not yet functional, code strings in the latest release indicate that Gmail is preparing to expand its smart categorisation system to better organise financial statements and travel-related emails.

It is not yet clear how Google plans to differentiate between bills and purchases, but the publication suggests that current Purchases label will likely continue to sort single-transaction receipts, while the new Bills label may focus on recurring payments such as credit card statements or utility invoices.

Notably, Gmail recently introduced a new Purchases tab on mobile and web to make it easier to track online orders. The tab organises emails like order confirmations and shipping updates in one place. It is built on Gmail's package-tracking tools, which show delivery updates and order details. Gmail also started highlighting deals in Promotions and added a most relevant filter for frequent brands.

The Travel label, meanwhile, is expected to serve a more straightforward role, grouping together emails related to flights, hotel bookings, car rentals, and similar travel confirmations under one organised category.

There is no word from Google on when the new labels will roll out, but their presence in Gmail's public build suggests Google could begin testing the feature soon, ahead of its anticipated release.