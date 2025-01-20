Google Home is reportedly working on several new features and upgrades that could offer new ways for users to personalise and set up automations for their compatible smart home devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature, called Insights, that provides suggestions for users based on app usage as well as how they interact with their devices, according to a report. The company is also said to be in the process of adding many new tools to the routines and automation functions.

Google Home Is Reportedly Getting New Features

Android Authority reports that the tech giant is working on increasing the usability of the Google Home app, by adding new tools. These new features were spotted by the publication on the Google Home beta 3.29 release, during an Android application package (APK) teardown. None of the features are visible or available for beta testers to try out at the moment.

The most notable feature in development is the AI-powered Insights functionality, which is said to be displayed using a new floating action button (FAB) that suggests steps users can take based on their app usage and interactions with smart home devices. This feature is still in development and if it makes the cut, it will become the first AI feature in the app. The AI feature uses both in-app data and information from the sensors of the devices to provide tips and feedback.

The reported features that could come to Google Home in the future

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Additionally, the publication spotted several new tools and a redesigned interface for the routines and automation section. The new UI is said to follow the design language of Android's Material 3, and opens new cards with suggestions for users.

Apart from the aesthetic changes, a new Conditions section is also being added to the Starters and Actions options in the routines menu. Notably, Starters allow users to set start times for any routine and Actions define the tasks the smart home devices need to perform at the scheduled time. The new Conditions option is said to let users set specific scenarios to turn on a routine.

As per the publication, Conditions will let users set time ranges for actions as well as utilise a new Presence option. The latter is said to be an advanced tool that activates a routine only when the sensors on the smart home devices detect if someone is in the house or not. Presence is said to be available within both Conditions and Starters.

A new toggle button with Active and Inactive as options was also spotted during the teardown. The new feature is said to let users set a routine as inactive, temporarily disabling it. Finally, Google is also said to be working on a vacation mode where users can set up routines and automation for when the home is empty for an extended period.

Notably, all of these features are said to be under development, and it is not confirmed whether they will all be launched or not.