Foldable phones are getting thinner and lighter with every passing launch, and Oppo's next foldable — the purported Find N5 — could feature a very slim design. The handset, which is also expected to make its debut as the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets, recently appeared in several leaks that gave us a peek at its design. Now a new set of images revealed by a company executive showcase how slim the device is alongside the iPhone 16 Pro. The Oppo Find N5 also showed up on Geekbench, in another sign that the smartphone's launch is just around the corner.

Zhou Yibao, product head for the Oppo Find series, addressed inconsistencies in recent leaks by releasing a few images of the Find N5, which Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau recently claimed will be the world's "thinnest foldable phone" upon launch.

The images were posted on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo and reveal what appears to be one half of the upcoming Oppo foldable, tagged as the Find N5. All the images appear to show how slim the device is by comparing its thickness with two coins, a stack of credit cards, and Apple's iPhone 16 Pro (which has the same thickness as the iPhone 16 Pro Max).

The Oppo Find N5 next to a stack of credit cards

Photo Credit: Oppo

From these images, it is quite evident that the Oppo Find N5 is very slim, even for a foldable phone. One half of the device is barely the thickness of a Type-C USB port. However, there's no visible speaker next to it, as is available on the outgoing Find N3 book-style foldable.

However, it's worth noting that only one half of the Oppo foldable is visible in the images. It's obvious that when folded, the device should be as thick as the iPhone (which is not bad for a foldable phone). And then there is the obvious camera bump expected at the top as well. Going by previous reports, one can expect a familiar 50-megapixel three-camera layout at the back.

In another leak, the Oppo Find N5 was also seen on Geekbench, with the model number OPPO PKH110. It managed 3,083 points in single-core and 8,865 in the multi-core tests in its best run, due to what the source claims is a missing core (7 out of 8). Apart from this, the test results also appear to confirm that the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Lite processor along with 16GB of RAM.

As per Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau, the Find N5 foldable is expected to launch in February, and it is expected to debut in China first, while the OnePlus Open 2 could arrive in global markets at a later date.

