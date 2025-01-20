Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be launched in all global markets, according to claims by a tipster. The South Korean technology conglomerate is scheduled to launch its next-generation Galaxy S devices, dubbed the Galaxy S25 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. The purported Galaxy S25 Slim is speculated to be a new device positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra in Samsung's 2025 flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass claimed that the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be sold through US carriers. While the company could still sell the phone's unlocked variant, the most likely scenario is it may not be available in the US market at all. Although not confirmed, South Korea is speculated to be one of the limited destinations where it could see the light of day.

Tipster Evan Blass' Claims About the Purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

Photo Credit: X/evleaks

However, this step won't be the first for Samsung as there is precedent for the company launching devices in select markets, the latest of which is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The foldable phone debuted in the company's home turf of South Korea in October 2024.

The tipster further suggested that the purported Galaxy S25 Slim would be positioned between the ‘Plus' and ‘Ultra' models in Samsung's S25 lineup in terms of marketing as well as pricing in the markets it would be sold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (model no. SM-S937x/DS) could reportedly have a 6.66-inch display, which should be similar to the Galaxy S25+ model. As the name suggests, the phone is said to sport a 6.4mm thin profile without the camera module, while it may measure 8.3mm in thickness with the camera.

For optics, it may feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.5X telephoto camera. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM, running on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top.