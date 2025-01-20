Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers, Priced Between Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers, Priced Between Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra

South Korea is speculated to be one of the limited destinations where the Galaxy S25 Slim could see the light of day.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 13:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers, Priced Between Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the purported successor to last year's Galaxy S24 lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may be positioned between Plus and Ultra models
  • The phone is tipped to not be sold through carriers in the US
  • It is speculated to debut at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22, 2025
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be launched in all global markets, according to claims by a tipster. The South Korean technology conglomerate is scheduled to launch its next-generation Galaxy S devices, dubbed the Galaxy S25 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. The purported Galaxy S25 Slim is speculated to be a new device positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra in Samsung's 2025 flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass claimed that the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be sold through US carriers. While the company could still sell the phone's unlocked variant, the most likely scenario is it may not be available in the US market at all. Although not confirmed, South Korea is speculated to be one of the limited destinations where it could see the light of day.

galaxy s25 slim evleaks Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

Tipster Evan Blass' Claims About the Purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim
Photo Credit: X/evleaks

However, this step won't be the first for Samsung as there is precedent for the company launching devices in select markets, the latest of which is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The foldable phone debuted in the company's home turf of South Korea in October 2024.

The tipster further suggested that the purported Galaxy S25 Slim would be positioned between the ‘Plus' and ‘Ultra' models in Samsung's S25 lineup in terms of marketing as well as pricing in the markets it would be sold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (model no. SM-S937x/DS) could reportedly have a 6.66-inch display, which should be similar to the Galaxy S25+ model. As the name suggests, the phone is said to sport a 6.4mm thin profile without the camera module, while it may measure 8.3mm in thickness with the camera.

For optics, it may feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.5X telephoto camera. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM, running on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim features, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin Price Hovers Near $102,000 as Altcoins Fluctuate Ahead of Donald Trump Inauguration
Oppo Find N5 Thinness Teased Alongside iPhone 16 Pro; Geekbench Scores Hint at Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers, Priced Between Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  4. Instagram Announces a New Video Editing App for Creators
  5. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  6. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  7. Next-Gen MacBook Air to Reportedly Get MacBook Pro's Oxide TFT LCD
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Thinness Teased Alongside iPhone 16 Pro; Geekbench Scores Hint at Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers, Priced Between Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra
  3. Bitcoin Price Hovers Near $102,000 as Altcoins Fluctuate Ahead of Donald Trump Inauguration
  4. iOS 19 to Feature Redesigned Camera App Inspired by Apple's visionOS Design, Tipster Claims
  5. TikTok Restores Service After US Ban, Thanks Incoming President Donald Trump
  6. Android 16 Beta Builds Said to Be On Schedule; Release Dates Surface Online
  7. OpenAI Could Reportedly Launch Advanced AI Agents Soon as CEO Schedules Meeting With US Officials
  8. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
  9. Apple Starts Developing MacBook Air With MacBook Pro-Like Oxide TFT LCD: Report
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Inventory Running Low as iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »