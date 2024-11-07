Google may have accidentally published the internal preview of Jarvis AI on the Chrome Web Store on Wednesday, as per a report. An earlier report highlighted that the Mountain View-based tech giant was working on Project Jarvis, an AI system that can control users' web browsers and execute complex tasks. As per a new report, Jarvis was spotted by several users as a Chrome extension, and it is believed that the company published the tool by mistake as it was later removed from the Chrome Web Store.

Google's Jarvis AI Reportedly Appears on Chrome Web Store

The Information reported that an internal preview of Google's AI project codenamed Jarvis was briefly available on the Chrome Web Store. For a short while, it was available to download and install as an extension and users were able to check its listing page. By the mid-afternoon of November 6, the extension was reportedly taken down.

According to the report, the listing page described Jarvis as “a helpful companion that surfs the web with you.” Jarvis is said to function by capturing frequent screenshots of the user's screen and processing the image information to understand the actions that are required on the page. It can reportedly perform actions such as clicking a button, typing into a text field, and navigating the web. Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify the publishing of this Chrome extension.

Based on the description, it appears that Google is using agentic AI for Jarvis. Agentic AI or AI agents are miniature versions of a large language model (LLM) that can perform a specialised function with greater accuracy. They are typically equipped with software that allows them the capability of executing actions instead of just recommending them.

The publication claimed that the tech giant's original plan was to release Jarvis in December alongside the next generation of its Gemini AI model. However, with the accidental release, the company might have confirmed its existence ahead of the launch.

While the full extent of Jarvis' functionalities is not known, it is said to be capable of booking movie and event tickets as well as purchasing products online. It might also be able to fill out online forms.