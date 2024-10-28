Technology News
Google’s AI browser use capability is said to be powered by the next generation of the Gemini model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 13:58 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/BoliviaInteligente

It is not known how Google plans to manage user privacy and security with Project Jarvis

Highlights
  • Project Jarvis can reportedly operate complex browser-based tasks
  • Google might be using agentic AI capability for the feature
  • Anthropic recently released a Computer Use tool for Claude
Google is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can control users' Web browsers to complete certain tasks. As per the report, the new technology is codenamed Project Jarvis and is similar to the Computer Use tool released by Anthropic last week. However, instead of taking over the entire PC of a user, the Mountain View-based tech giant's offering is said to only focus on executing tasks within the browser. This new capability is said to be released in December, alongside the next iteration of the Gemini AI model.

Google Reportedly Working on Browser Controlling AI

The Information reported that the tech giant is developing a new capability that will let users automate tasks such as booking flights or movie tickets online. Based on its description, Google is likely using agentic AI for this capability. Agentic AI can be understood as AI systems that are goal-oriented and designed to perform complex tasks across modalities.

Agentic AI systems can be used to control specific computer tasks, drive autonomous vehicles and robots, and more. They can use computer vision to analyse the external environment, and with the use of specialised software, they can perform tasks that mimic button presses, cursor movements, and other actions.

As per the report, Google's agentic AI is being called Project Jarvis, likely taken from comic book and media franchise Marvel's J.A.R.V.I.S. (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) AI assistant, seen in the Iron Man movies. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the technology could be launched in early December alongside the next flagship large language model (LLM) of Gemini.

The feature is said to be limited to browser usage only and will be able to purchase a product from an e-commerce website, book tickets, fill out forms, and more. However, it is not known whether the AI can also run more complex tasks such as managing investment portfolios online or making transactions using online banking. Details are also missing around the privacy and user safety of the feature. However, these will likely be answered once Google officially announces the capability.

