Google Launches Mixboard AI Tool That Lets You Transform Ideas Into Creative Visual Boards

Google's Mixboard is available as a public beta in the US, and there's no word on plans to expand the feature to other regions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Users can edit Mixboard with natural language to do things like make small changes

Highlights
  • Meet Mixboard, Google's new AI tool
  • It appears to function similarly to Adobe’s Firefly Boards
  • It allows to generate text based on context from any images on your board
Google has introduced Mixboard, an experimental generative AI tool, via Google Labs. The new generative AI platform is designed to reimagine the way creators brainstorm and visualise their ideas. With Mixboard, users can start a project using a simple text prompt or explore a range of pre-populated boards. The platform allows users to upload their own images or AI-generated unique visuals. Additionally, Mixboard can produce contextual text based on images within the board. Currently, Mixboard is available in public beta for users in the US, and it could roll out in other regions in the future.

Google's Mixboard Tool Relies on Nano Banana Image Editing Model

Google Labs announced the Mixboard via a blog post on Tuesday. The experimental, AI-powered concepting board is designed to help users explore, develop, and refine their vision in instances like planning home decor, event themes, product innovations, or their next DIY project using a mix of images and text.

The Mixboard's open canvas and generative AI capabilities allow users to kickstart a new project from a text prompt or choose from existing templates. Users can add their own images or use AI to generate unique visuals for the projects.

Users can easily edit their boards using natural language to tweak details, combine images and more, powered by Google's image editing model, Nano Banana. They can create new versions of ideas with one-click options like “regenerate” and “more like this,”. Additionally, users will be able to generate context-aware text from any image on their Mixboard.

The Mixboard is currently available only in the US as part of a public beta. It appears to function similarly to Canva's AI assistants and Adobe's Firefly Boards.

Meanwhile, Google appears to be currently busy testing other AI-based features. It was recently revealed that it is experimenting with a new Windows search app that is available through Search Labs for personal accounts. This feature lets users press Alt + Space to instantly search for data across their computer files, Google Drive, and the Web. Additionally, the brand has expanded its AI Plus subscription to 40 more countries.

Mixboard, Google, Mixboard Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
