Sony has announced a State of Play broadcast for Wednesday, September 24, where it will bring updates and reveals from first-party and third-party developers. The PlayStation parent has confirmed the presentation will feature an extended look at Saros, the upcoming roguelike bullet-hell shooter from Returnal developer, Housemarque. The game was revealed at the year's first State of Play event in February.

The next State of Play will be livestreamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels on September 24 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (September 25 at 2.30am IST in India). The show will be over 35 minutes long and will feature roughly five minutes of Saros gameplay.

“We'll share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios – including an extended look at Saros, Housemarque's mysterious new title arriving next year. Look forward to nearly five minutes of gameplay captured on PS5.” Sony said in its PlayStation Blog announcement on Tuesday.

What to Expect at State of Play

A leak last week had tipped the return of State of Play towards the end of this month. Industry insiders have previously reported on Sony's plans to host a games showcase in September.

Saros was revealed at February's State of Play, with its release confirmed for 2026. Housemarque could reveal the game's launch date at the event, in addition to sharing a first look at gameplay. Beyond Saros, Sony has not confirmed the contents of the next State of Play, but the company is reportedly gearing up to show a new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine at the event. A report earlier this month had claimed that developer Insomniac Games had wrapped up production on Wolverine's new trailer and the footage was ready to be shown.

Can't wait to share #SAROS gameplay with you all tomorrow at the next, State of Play!



See you there ☀️ https://t.co/jECK5O8z5n — Gregory Louden (@GregoryLouden) September 23, 2025

According to the report, Sony is “almost certainly” planning to bring an update on Wolverine at its State of Play event in September, or at The Game Awards 2025 later this year. A trailer for the Venom spinoff title, said to be in active development at Insomniac, could also accompany the Wolverine announcement.

Marvel's Wolverine has not received an update since it was revealed with a cinematic trailer at PlayStation Showcase in 2021. The game is being developed for the PS5.

Additionally, Sony is likely to share more about Sucker Punch's upcoming action-adventure title, Ghost of Yotei, which is set to release on PS5 on October 2. An update on Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is unlikely, but God of War studio, Santa Monica, could finally reveal what it has been working on since releasing God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC in 2023.