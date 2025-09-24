Google is now rolling out useful Gmail notification improvements on iOS and Android, including the ability to mark emails as read directly from the notification shade. Until recently, Gmail alerts on Android only supported quick actions like deleting a message or starting a reply. Earlier this year, however, some users began noticing this additional Mark as read shortcut appearing in notifications. At the time, it was clear Google was experimenting with the option, but now the functionality is expanding widely, making inbox management even more convenient.

Gmail Introduces New Mark As Read Feature for Mobile Users

In a post on Google's Workspace updates, the company confirmed that Android users can use a new Mark as read option directly from their notification shade. The feature is gradually rolling out widely to Gmail for Android globally, so if you do not see this option, it might be available in a few weeks.

Inbox habits vary widely among users. For those who prefer to archive or delete every message, the new Gmail option may have a limited impact. However, for users who let emails accumulate but still want a quick way to distinguish between read and unread messages, the feature offers a practical solution for managing notifications more efficiently.

If the notification doesn't give you enough information, you can still open the full email and mark it as read there. But for quick replies or simply dismissing a conversation, this new one-tap option is a welcome addition.

Gmail has also introduced support for displaying avatars on email notifications in iOS, displaying the sender's picture alongside emails. This makes it easier for users to recognise senders and prioritise which messages to read first.

Gmail has recently introduced new shopping features, including a Purchases section and an upgraded Promotions tab. The Purchases section consolidates all order-related emails and delivery updates in one place, featuring an Arriving Soon row for quick tracking of upcoming shipments. It appears under All labels on Android, iOS, and the web, along with summary cards for orders. The Promotions tab also includes a Most relevant sorting option to prioritise brands you engage with most, plus nudges for timely deals.