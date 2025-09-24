Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Specifications Tipped Again; May Offer 33 Percent Faster Charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut with the same battery capacity as its predecessor, according to reports.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 12:34 IST
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured) comes with 45W wired fast charging support

Highlights
  • Tipster claims Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 60W wired fast charging
  • A 3C listing previously showed 45W charging on the purported handset
  • The Ultra model is expected to retain a 5,000mAh battery capacity
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and recent leaks have indicated that the handset will arrive next year with multiple upgrades, including a bump in its charging speed. A tipster has now corroborated these claims, stating that the flagship phone will offer 33 percent faster charging than this year's model. With the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the South Korean tech conglomerate could finally move up from the 45W charging capability, which was introduced with the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) said that the charging specifications of the purported Galaxy S26 Ultra are unchanged from the previous rumours. It is still likely to come with support for 60W wired fast charging.

This information comes after the Galaxy S26 Ultra (SM-S9480), along with the Galaxy S26 Pro (SM-S9470) and the standard Galaxy S26 (SM-S9420), was reportedly spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing revealed support for 45W wired fast charging on the purported ‘Ultra' handset, contradicting previous leaks.

But if the tipster's claim is to be believed, we could finally see faster charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, come next year. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 are likely to retain the same 25W charging support as the current models, as per the 3C listing.

However, an upgrade isn't expected in the battery department, as per previous reports that indicate the purported handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, battery size has remained unchanged since the launch of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, which introduced the 5,000mAh battery.

Despite packing the same battery size, Samsung has managed to improve battery life on its Ultra models with each iteration. In Gadgets 360's HD video loop test, the Galaxy S24 Ultra ran for 23 hours and 2 minutes. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra lasted for an impressive 27 hours and 34 minutes, translating into a considerable improvement in battery life.

