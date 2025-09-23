Search Live in AI Mode will soon arrive in India, Google confirmed on Tuesday. The Gemini-powered experience in Google Search received Search Live, a video feed-supported, real-time, two-way conversation feature, in July. However, at the time, it was exclusive to the US. But now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has revealed that India will become the first country where this feature will be expanded to. The decision was made after noticing high usage of AI Mode among users in the country.

Search Live Is Coming to India

In a media briefing, Rajan Patel, VP Engineering, Google Search & Co-founder of Lens, and Hema Budaraju, VP Product Management, Google Search, confirmed that Search Live will soon be released in India. The real-time, two-way conversation feature was first released in the US in July. It has so far not been expanded to any other country. During the session, the executives also highlighted that India will be the first country outside of the US to receive the feature.

The feature was aimed at offering a more intuitive experience with Search. A new Live icon in the AI Mode allows users to turn on Search Live, and then verbally ask queries and get responses the same way. Users can also ask follow-up questions, and the AI will respond in real time.

Search Live is also integrated with Google Lens, allowing users to access the device's camera feed to ask questions. Unlike the standard AI Mode, where users have to click a picture and type a query, users can just point their camera at an object and ask questions about it. Alongside responses, users will also see easy-to-access links on the screen if they want to dig deeper into the topic.

Google says Search Live uses a custom version of Gemini with advanced voice capabilities. The feature uses a query fan-out technique to run a wide search on the queried topic and find more relevant information. The same technique is used in Gemini's Deep Search mode.

Despite the advanced capabilities, the feature appears to be similar to Gemini Live functionally. Gadgets 360 asked Patel about the distinction between the two, and he said, “Everything we do in Search is rooted in how we connect people to content on the web. The idea with Search Live was to make it super easy to ask questions and make it easy to go deeper into the web.”