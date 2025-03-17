Technology News
English Edition
Google Cloud Brings Chirp 3 Audio Generation Model to Its Vertex AI Platform

Last week, Google Cloud announced that Chirp 3 will be getting eight new voices for 31 languages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 17:57 IST
Google Cloud Brings Chirp 3 Audio Generation Model to Its Vertex AI Platform

Photo Credit: Google

The announcement was made by Google at the Gemini for the United Kingdom event on Monday

Highlights
  • Google’s Chirp 3 AI model supports text-to-speech
  • Chirp 3 offers 248 distinct voices with eight speaker options
  • Google says AI-generated voices are useful for podcast narration
Google is bringing the Chirp 3 artificial intelligence (AI) model to its Vertex AI platform, the company announced on Monday. The AI model has been available in private preview for a while, and now it will be accessible to all the users of the AI platform. Chirp 3 is an audio generation model that adds a range of custom voices with human-like inflections and intonations. The Mountain View-based tech giant recently upgraded the model with eight new voices in 31 languages.

Chirp 3 AI Model Is Now Available in Vertex AI

In a press release, Google Cloud announced the availability of the Chirp 3 AI model via its Vertex AI platform. The announcement was made at the “Gemini for the United Kingdom” event held at Google DeepMind's headquarters in London. The event also witnessed several other AI-focused announcements by the Cloud division of the company.

Chirp 3 will be available on Vertex AI starting next week, joining other frontier models on the platform such as Gemini, Imagen, and Veo. At the time of launch, Chirp 3's HD Voices feature will be available in 31 languages and will offer 248 unique voices with eight different speaker options. The company claims that Chirp 3 offers custom speech generation with human-like intonation and emotional inflections.

The company pitches the AI model as a tool for use cases such as voice annotating, real-time meeting transcription, audiobooks, podcast narration, as well as sentiment collection from customer calls. It can also be used to build voice assistants and AI agents with voice support.

TechCrunch reported that there will be some usage restrictions with the Chirp 3 AI model, intended to mitigate risks associated with misuse. Google Cloud's CEO Thomas Kurian reportedly said at the event that the company is working on the safety features before expanding access to the model.

Notably, Vertex AI is Google's developer-focused cloud-based end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling AI models. The platform offers a unified experience for both deploying and testing new models as well as building new applications based on these models. While the tech giant offers one-time free credits to test out the platform, continued usage will require a subscription.

Further reading: Google Cloud, Chirp 3, Google, Vertex AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Models
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Cloud Brings Chirp 3 Audio Generation Model to Its Vertex AI Platform
