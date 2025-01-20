Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long Term Memory Issues in AI Models

Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models

Google claims that Titans can scale LLM memory to larger than the context window of two million tokens.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 17:27 IST
Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google’s new architecture uses a surprise-based learning system

Highlights
  • Google’s Titans ditches Transformer and RNN architectures
  • LLMs typically use the RAG system to replicate memory functions
  • Titans AI is said to memorise and forget context during test time
Advertisement

Google researchers unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) architecture last week that can enable large language models (LLMs) to remember the long-term context of events and topics. A paper was published by the Mountain View-based tech giant on the topic, and the researchers claim that AI models trained using this architecture displayed a more “human-like” memory retention capability. Notably, Google ditched the traditional Transformer and Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) architectures to develop a new method to teach AI models how to remember contextual information.

Titans Can Scale AI Models' Context Window More Than 2 Million Tokens

The lead researcher of the project, Ali Behrouz, posted about the new architecture on X (formerly known as Twitter). He claimed that the new architecture provides a meta in-context memory with attention that teaches AI models how to remember the information at test-time compute.

According to Google's paper, which has been published in the pre-print online journal arXiv, the Titans architecture can scale the context window of AI models to larger than two million tokens. Memory has been a tricky problem to solve for AI developers.

Humans remember information and events with context. If someone asked a person about what he wore last weekend, they would be able to remember additional contextual information, such as attending a birthday party of a person who they have known for the last 12 years.This way, when asked a follow-up question about why they wore a brown jacket and denim jeans last weekend, the person would be able to contextualise it with all these short-term and long-term information.

AI models, on the other hand, typically use retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems, modified for Transformer and RNN architectures. It uses information as neural nodes. So, when an AI model has been asked a question, it accesses the particular node that contains the main information, as well as the nearby nodes that might contain additional or related information. However, once a query is solved, the information is removed from the system to save processing power.

However, there are two downsides to this. First, an AI model cannot remember information in the long run. If one wanted to ask a follow-up question after a session was over, one would have to provide the full context again (unlike how humans function). Second, AI models do a poor job of retrieving information involving long-term context.

With Titans AI, Behrouz and other Google researchers sought to build an architecture which enables AI models to develop a long-term memory that can be continually run, while forgetting information so that it be computationally optimised.

To this end, the researchers designed an architecture that encodes history into the parameters of a neural network. Three variants were used — Memory as Context (MAC), Memory as Gating (MAG), and Memory as a Layer (MAL). Each of these variants is suited for particular tasks.

Additionally, Titans uses a new surprise-based learning systen, which tells AI models to remember unexpected or key information about a topic. These two changes allow Titans architecture to showcase improved memory function in LLMs.

In a separate post, Behrouz claimed that based on internal testing on the BABILong benchmark (needle-in-a-haystack approach), Titans (MAC) models were able to outperform large AI models such as GPT-4, LLama 3 + RAG, and LLama 3 70B.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Titans AI, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Powerbeats Pro 2 Tipped to Launch Soon; Apple Expected to Hold Media Briefing Later This Month
Apple May Bring Redesigned Mail App With AI Capabilities to iPad and Mac in April: Mark Gurman
Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  2. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  5. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  8. Donald Trump's Crypto Token Crashes as Melania Launches Memecoin
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs
  2. Crypto Industry Lists Regulatory Framework at the Top of Its Donald Trump Wish List
  3. Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes
  5. Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Raises Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS
  7. OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon
  8. Pterosaur Tails Combined Aerodynamic Precision and Display Adaptations, Reveal New Study
  9. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »