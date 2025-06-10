iPadOS 26 was announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on Monday. The update is coming to all existing iPad models, with the exception of the 7th generation iPad, which was introduced in 2019. The new iPadOS update introduces a redesigned interface and enhanced features to improve the iPad experience. Among the features are improved multitasking capabilities, including a new windowing system, a menu bar, a pointer, and more, which are claimed to help users enjoy a seamless multitasking experience.

iPadOS 26 Refreshes Multitasking Experience

Apple has introduced a new windowing system for iPad users with the iPadOS 26 update. It allows users to resize the app windows with a grab handle and place them anywhere on the screen, while simultaneously opening more windows. Once an app window is resized, it opens to the exact same size and in the same position the next time. Users are free to resize and reposition the window further if necessary.

The Cupertino-based tech giant claims that the new windowing system can be used with Stage Manager to group multiple windows into distinct stages. This is supported on external displays paired with an iPad as well. Apple notes that external display is supported on the iPad Air (5th generation and M2 models), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), and the M4-powered iPad Pro.

To easily glance at the multiple open windows at once and manage them easily, iPad users with iPadOS 26 will now have Expose. This will allow users to switch from one window to the other seamlessly as well.

The update has simplified access to the app commands. Users can swipe down from the top of the screen when using touch or move the cursor to the top when using a keyboard and trackpad to show all the key options, similar to the menu bar on macOS.

iPadOS 26 update has also refreshed the older blob-like pointer for mouse and trackpad input. It is now an actual arrow pointer instead and is said to offer improved precision.