Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add

The custom AI art screensavers feature was first announced by Google last month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 17:08 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google TV users can also choose whether or not to show the time and weather on the screensaver

Highlights
  • Users can type a prompt to describe the AI image they want
  • Google TV also offers templates and an “inspire me” option
  • Google TV users can also select a Google Photos album as a screensaver
Google is rolling out the new features announced for Google TV devices last week. Among them, the standout feature is the addition of custom artificial intelligence (AI) art screensavers. This feature allows users to turn their idle screen into a unique piece of art. Additionally, users can also use their images on Google Photos to make it a screensaver. Separately, the Mountain View-based tech giant is also adding a new home panel that will act as the centralised smart home hub.

Google TV Gets AI Screensavers

A new support page for Google TV has gone up, which details the new feature. Screensavers appear when a smart TV has been left idle for quite a while, and it begins showing wallpapers instead of the home screen. These are usually stock images and generic in nature. However, the new AI feature offers a way for users to flaunt unique art in this space.

There are three ways a user can add a custom AI art screensaver. The first is to type a prompt describing the art users want to see. Another way is to use the set templates provided and select them to generate AI art. The third method involves using the “Inspire Me” option. This option will let the AI generate a random art for users to save as a screensaver.

If AI images are not something the user prefers, they can also add their favourite pictures from Google Photos. However, to use this feature, the user must be logged into their Google account. Notably, users cannot pick individual images and will have to pick one or more albums to showcase as their screensaver.

To set up an AI art screensaver on your Google TV device, you can follow these steps:

  1. Go to Google TV home screen and select Settings.
  2. Go to System and select Ambient mode.
  3. From the list of screensavers, select Custom AI Art. Go to Create New…
  4. Choose between Describe your idea, Inspire me, and Suggested templates.
  5. After creating a piece of custom AI art, you can use the up and down button to scroll through its variations.
  6. Save the preferred images to the image library.
  7. You can add more prompts to generate more images. Once done, select Set all as screensaver.
Further reading: Google TV, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto-Friendly Dubai Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Seven Entities, Here’s Why

