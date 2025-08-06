Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Grok's Imagine Feature Updated With 'Spicy' Mode for NSFW AI Generated Images and Videos

Grok's Imagine Feature Updated With 'Spicy' Mode for NSFW AI-Generated Images and Videos

Grok Imagine offers an AI text-to-image generation tool and an image-to-video generation tool.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 09:44 IST
Grok's Imagine Feature Updated With 'Spicy' Mode for NSFW AI-Generated Images and Videos

Grok Imagine is only available to all SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers via the iOS app

Highlights
  • Grok Imagine has four modes — Custom, Normal, Fun, and Spicy
  • The Spicy mode can generate NSFW images and videos
  • Grok Imagine does not generate content with complete nudity
Advertisement

Grok Imagine, a multimodal feature that can generate images and videos, was released on Sunday. It is currently available in beta to all SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers on the iOS app. The feature also comes with a 'Spicy' mode, which can generate not-safe-for-work (NSFW) content, which is explicit in nature. Many users have taken to social media platforms to share the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated media created using the tool. Notably, the new feature arrives less than a month after xAI released the AI Companion feature with two animated characters.

Grok Imagine Can Generate Up to 15 Seconds of Video

The new feature, which is currently available in beta to subscribers via the iOS app, can generate both images and videos. Grok Imagine can be used to generate images from text prompts, or videos from images. Users can either upload an image or use an AI-generated image created using Grok. The video generation feature can generate up to 15-second-long videos with native audio. It is now the second western AI model to offer native audio generation capability, after Google's Veo 3.

Grok Imagine also comes with four generation modes — Custom, Normal, Fun, and Spicy — that users can select to generate content in a specific style. There is also a voice mode, which takes means you don't have to type out each prompt. xAI owner Elon Musk has previously called Grok Image “AI Vine,” referring to the now defunct short video-focused social media platform.

The feature's Spicy mode has also become a topic of debate and curiosity among netizens. The mode can generate NSFW content, including mature imagery. Based on posts shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), while it is not possible to generate images with nudity, very little is left to the imagination.

Grok's explicit content generation takes a separate path compared to other mainstream chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, which moderate the output heavily and do not allow users to generate any inappropriate images or videos. Notably, Musk claimed in a separate post that in the two days since the feature's launch, Grok Imagine has generated 34 million images.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Grok Imagine, Grok, xAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dark Matter Theories Suggest Hidden Mirror World and Origins at the Edge of the Universe
Samsung Expands One UI 8 Beta to Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India and Other Markets
Grok's Imagine Feature Updated With 'Spicy' Mode for NSFW AI-Generated Images and Videos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 2025 Review: Powerful and Flashy
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Safety Overview Tool for Protection Against Scams
  3. Here are Top Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Deals on Samsung Phones
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel Watch 4 Could Be Delayed Due to This Reason
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  6. Grok's Spicy Mode Can Now Imagine NSFW Images and Videos
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals
  8. Top Deals on OnePlus 13R, Nord CE 5, and More OnePlus Smartphones
  9. Apple Could Bring This OLED Display Technology to Its 2028 iPhone Models
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Arrive With This Useful Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Pixel Phones Get August 2025 Update With Fixes for Navigation Bug, Security Flaws
  2. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel Watch 4 Reportedly Facing Delays Due to Supply Chain Issues
  3. Gemini's Storybook Feature Lets You Generate New Illustrated Books With Read-Aloud Narration
  4. iOS 26 Beta 5 Update Rolls Out With Dynamic Island Battery Warning, New Passcode Animation
  5. Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Now Available in Swarovski Crystal-Studded 'Brilliant Collection'
  6. Grok's Imagine Feature Updated With 'Spicy' Mode for NSFW AI-Generated Images and Videos
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Safety Overview Which Lets You Review Group Information for Protection Against Scams
  8. Samsung Expands One UI 8 Beta to Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India and Other Markets
  9. Dark Matter Theories Suggest Hidden Mirror World and Origins at the Edge of the Universe
  10. Sun Erupts with Triple Solar Flares After Weeks of Silence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »