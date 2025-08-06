Grok Imagine, a multimodal feature that can generate images and videos, was released on Sunday. It is currently available in beta to all SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers on the iOS app. The feature also comes with a 'Spicy' mode, which can generate not-safe-for-work (NSFW) content, which is explicit in nature. Many users have taken to social media platforms to share the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated media created using the tool. Notably, the new feature arrives less than a month after xAI released the AI Companion feature with two animated characters.

Grok Imagine Can Generate Up to 15 Seconds of Video

The new feature, which is currently available in beta to subscribers via the iOS app, can generate both images and videos. Grok Imagine can be used to generate images from text prompts, or videos from images. Users can either upload an image or use an AI-generated image created using Grok. The video generation feature can generate up to 15-second-long videos with native audio. It is now the second western AI model to offer native audio generation capability, after Google's Veo 3.

Grok Imagine has brought some of my favorite photos of my mom to life and I'm still blown away.



She passed away early 2002 so to see still photos of her accurately animated like this is especially moving.



This one is from the early 70s before I was born. Truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/SsfucqYajs — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2025

Grok Imagine also comes with four generation modes — Custom, Normal, Fun, and Spicy — that users can select to generate content in a specific style. There is also a voice mode, which takes means you don't have to type out each prompt. xAI owner Elon Musk has previously called Grok Image “AI Vine,” referring to the now defunct short video-focused social media platform.

The feature's Spicy mode has also become a topic of debate and curiosity among netizens. The mode can generate NSFW content, including mature imagery. Based on posts shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), while it is not possible to generate images with nudity, very little is left to the imagination.

Grok's explicit content generation takes a separate path compared to other mainstream chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, which moderate the output heavily and do not allow users to generate any inappropriate images or videos. Notably, Musk claimed in a separate post that in the two days since the feature's launch, Grok Imagine has generated 34 million images.