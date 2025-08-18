Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India With User-Replaceable 5,050mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition has a MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 16:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India With User-Replaceable 5,050mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition has a customisable Active Key

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition sports an 8-inch screen
  • It ships with Android 15-based One UI 7, with seven years of OS upgrades
  • The Galaxy Tab Active 5 is compatible with an IP68-rated S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition was launched in India on Monday. The rugged tablet has a MIL-STD-810H certification for durability, an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display protection. It is backed by a 5,050mAh battery, which can be replaced by users. The Enterprise Edition of the tablet supports a No-Battery Mode as well. It features a customisable Active Key with support for Push-to-Talk capacity. The tablet ships with an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant S Pen in the box. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 56,999. It is currently available for businesses and enterprises via the Samsung India website.

The newly unveiled Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition rugged tablet comes bundled with Brity Works, Zello for Work, and Google Workspace. Like the company's other enterprise models, it will come with a complimentary Knox Suite Enterprise Security Platform plan worth Rs. 4,515.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition sports an 8-inch WUXGA TFT LCD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an unspecified 5nm octa core chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It supports up to 1TB of external storage via a MicroSD card. The tablet ships with Android 15-based One UI 7. It is promised to support seven years of major OS upgrades, that is, up to Android 21.

The Enterprise Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 will come with 36 months of warranty, including 12 months of battery warranty. The company added that the extended Warranty and ADLD plans will be available shortly.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition features a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture, alongside an LED flash at the back. It has a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on the front. It is compatible with the S Pen, which comes in the box and has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The rugged Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition tablet offers MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. It has a customisable Active Key, which can be programmed to offer a Push-to-Talk functionality. The tablet is equipped with speakers backed by Dolby Atmos.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition is backed by a 5,050mAh user-replaceable battery, which also supports a No-Battery Mode. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, PGO Pin, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C USB 2.0 port. The tablet measures 126.8×213.8×10.1mm in size and weighs 433g.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition India Launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Features, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India With User-Replaceable 5,050mAh Battery
Comment
