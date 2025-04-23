Technology News
Grok Vision, Multilingual Audio Support and Real-Time Search Features Roll Out to xAI's Chatbot

Grok Vision is currently available on iOS, while multilingual audio and real-time search are available on iOS and Android.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 16:38 IST
Grok Vision, Multilingual Audio Support and Real-Time Search Features Roll Out to xAI's Chatbot

Multilingual audio and real-time search are only available to SuperGrok users on Android

Highlights
  • The new features are available to all iOS users of Grok
  • Grok Vision is an AI-powered real-time computer vision feature
  • It can identify objects, landmarks, and answer queries about them
Grok is getting a couple of new features, the AI firm announced on Wednesday. xAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is rolling out Grok Vision, a computer vision feature, to its iOS app. Additionally, the company is also shipping support for multilingual audio and real-time web search to the Grok app for iOS and Android smartphones. iPhone users can currently access these features for free, but they are only available to paid subscribers on Android. All of these features are part of the chatbot's Voice Mode.

Grok Can Now Speak in Five New Languages

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ebby Amir, a member of technical staff at xAI, announced the new Grok features. As mentioned above, all three new features are available to iOS users without a subscription. Android users will need to pay for SuperGrok to access these features. A SuperGrok subscription is priced at Rs. 700 per month and Rs. 6,500 for a year.

The biggest addition to the AI chatbot is Grok Vision, which is currently an iOS exclusive feature. Similar to Gemini Live with Video and ChatGPT's Advanced Voice with Video, Grok can now access the device's camera and process the feed in real-time. With this, users can point the device at any object and ask the AI questions about it.

Gadgets 360 staff members tested Grok Vision, and the feature seems to have very low latency when connected to a relatively fast Wi-Fi network. In most cases, it was able to correctly identify the object, such as a smartphone or pair of earbuds, or something more abstract like the pattern on a shirt.

With multilingual audio support, Grok can now speak in five new languages, alongside English. These include French, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and Turkish. While the chatbot previously accepted multilingual text input and generated text in these languages, it can now also understand multilingual verbal prompts and respond in the same language.

Additionally, the voice mode is also being upgraded with real-time web search. This means users can ask Grok about current news and other information that requires a web search, and the AI will be able to respond to the queries.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Grok Vision, Multilingual Audio Support and Real-Time Search Features Roll Out to xAI's Chatbot
