Grok is getting a couple of new features, the AI firm announced on Wednesday. xAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is rolling out Grok Vision, a computer vision feature, to its iOS app. Additionally, the company is also shipping support for multilingual audio and real-time web search to the Grok app for iOS and Android smartphones. iPhone users can currently access these features for free, but they are only available to paid subscribers on Android. All of these features are part of the chatbot's Voice Mode.

Grok Can Now Speak in Five New Languages

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ebby Amir, a member of technical staff at xAI, announced the new Grok features. As mentioned above, all three new features are available to iOS users without a subscription. Android users will need to pay for SuperGrok to access these features. A SuperGrok subscription is priced at Rs. 700 per month and Rs. 6,500 for a year.

The biggest addition to the AI chatbot is Grok Vision, which is currently an iOS exclusive feature. Similar to Gemini Live with Video and ChatGPT's Advanced Voice with Video, Grok can now access the device's camera and process the feed in real-time. With this, users can point the device at any object and ask the AI questions about it.

Gadgets 360 staff members tested Grok Vision, and the feature seems to have very low latency when connected to a relatively fast Wi-Fi network. In most cases, it was able to correctly identify the object, such as a smartphone or pair of earbuds, or something more abstract like the pattern on a shirt.

With multilingual audio support, Grok can now speak in five new languages, alongside English. These include French, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and Turkish. While the chatbot previously accepted multilingual text input and generated text in these languages, it can now also understand multilingual verbal prompts and respond in the same language.

Additionally, the voice mode is also being upgraded with real-time web search. This means users can ask Grok about current news and other information that requires a web search, and the AI will be able to respond to the queries.