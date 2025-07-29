Harmonic, a New York-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced the launch of its mobile app on Monday. The app, dubbed Aristotle after the AI model that powers it, is currently available in beta on both Android and iOS. The launch comes weeks after the startup released a waitlist to let interested individuals sign up for the iOS app. Harmonic says it will also make its Aristotle AI model widely accessible with the launch of the apps, and users will be able to try out its advanced mathematical capabilities.

Harmonic Releases AI App for Android and iOS

According to the company's press release (via Business Wire), both the iOS and Android apps are currently rolling out in beta. It is a chatbot app similar to Gemini, ChatGPT, and Grok, which allows users to type natural language queries and receive responses. Harmonic claims that the AI model powering the app was built to be free of hallucinations.

Hallucinations in the AI space refer to instances where a chatbot confidently provides an inaccurate or misleading response. These responses can lead to misinformation and raise questions about AI models' reliability and accuracy. It is understood that all large language models (LLMs) experience some level of hallucinations. However, Harmonic claims otherwise.

The AI startup also stated that Aristotle was able to achieve gold medal-level performance on the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). Previously, both Google and OpenAI announced achieving a similar performance during the competition.

“The algorithmic innovations that yielded not just IMO Gold-Medal performance, but formally verified solutions to complex, novel mathematical problems, solidify Harmonic's position at the leading edge of AI model development,” said Tudor Achim, CEO and Co-Founder of Harmonic.

As per the claims of the company, Aristotle uses its mathematical superintelligence (MSI) concept to verify the responses. The system is said to ensure coherent logical reasoning and flag errors and inconsistencies, keeping it hallucination-free. Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify any of these claims. The company has also not shared any benchmark scores of the model at this time.

Apart from launching the AI chatbot as mobile app for Android and iOS, Harmonic said the model will also be available on the web and via an application programming interface (API).