Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Harmonic Launches Aristotle AI Model Powered Chatbot App for Android and iOS

Harmonic Launches Aristotle AI Model-Powered Chatbot App for Android and iOS

The Aristotle AI model achieved gold medal-level performance on the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 17:43 IST
Harmonic Launches Aristotle AI Model-Powered Chatbot App for Android and iOS

Photo Credit: Harmonic

Harmonic raised $100 million (roughly Rs. 868 crore) in Series B funding in July

Highlights
  • Harmonic claims the Aristotle AI model is hallucination-free
  • The AI startup is focused on creating mathematical superintelligence
  • Aristotle will also be available via API
Advertisement

Harmonic, a New York-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced the launch of its mobile app on Monday. The app, dubbed Aristotle after the AI model that powers it, is currently available in beta on both Android and iOS. The launch comes weeks after the startup released a waitlist to let interested individuals sign up for the iOS app. Harmonic says it will also make its Aristotle AI model widely accessible with the launch of the apps, and users will be able to try out its advanced mathematical capabilities.

Harmonic Releases AI App for Android and iOS

According to the company's press release (via Business Wire), both the iOS and Android apps are currently rolling out in beta. It is a chatbot app similar to Gemini, ChatGPT, and Grok, which allows users to type natural language queries and receive responses. Harmonic claims that the AI model powering the app was built to be free of hallucinations.

Hallucinations in the AI space refer to instances where a chatbot confidently provides an inaccurate or misleading response. These responses can lead to misinformation and raise questions about AI models' reliability and accuracy. It is understood that all large language models (LLMs) experience some level of hallucinations. However, Harmonic claims otherwise.

The AI startup also stated that Aristotle was able to achieve gold medal-level performance on the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). Previously, both Google and OpenAI announced achieving a similar performance during the competition.

“The algorithmic innovations that yielded not just IMO Gold-Medal performance, but formally verified solutions to complex, novel mathematical problems, solidify Harmonic's position at the leading edge of AI model development,” said Tudor Achim, CEO and Co-Founder of Harmonic.

As per the claims of the company, Aristotle uses its mathematical superintelligence (MSI) concept to verify the responses. The system is said to ensure coherent logical reasoning and flag errors and inconsistencies, keeping it hallucination-free. Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify any of these claims. The company has also not shared any benchmark scores of the model at this time.

Apart from launching the AI chatbot as mobile app for Android and iOS, Harmonic said the model will also be available on the web and via an application programming interface (API).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Harmonic, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, Android, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
Apple's iPhone Shift Turns India Into World’s Top Maker of US Smartphones

Related Stories

Harmonic Launches Aristotle AI Model-Powered Chatbot App for Android and iOS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  3. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  4. Top Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  5. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  7. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Different Model Names
  10. Hubble Spots Interstellar Invader Comet 3I/ATLAS for the First Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  2. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  4. Apple to Shutter a Retail Store in China for the First Time Ever
  5. Harmonic Launches Aristotle AI Model-Powered Chatbot App for Android and iOS
  6. Jack Dorsey Launches Bitchat Mesh Chat App for iPhone That Works Without Internet Access
  7. Apple's iPhone Shift Turns India Into World’s Top Maker of US Smartphones
  8. Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  10. Anthropic Introduces New Rate Limits for Paid Subscribers to Stop Claude Code Usage Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »