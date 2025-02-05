Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots

OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots

OpenAI’s trademark application lists hardware such as headphones, glasses, smart jewellery, as well as humanoid robots.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 17:57 IST
OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI mentioned “user-programmable” humanoid robots suggesting they can perform a wide range of tasks

Highlights
  • Sam Altman recently said the AI firm wants to build consumer hardware
  • The CEO said these devices will built in partnership with companies
  • OpenAI has also invested in several robotics startups
Advertisement

OpenAI might be planning to move to the hardware space and build artificial intelligence (AI) devices, including humanoid robots. The San Francisco-based AI firm filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last week and listed a large number of consumer gadgets that the company might build in the near future. The filing also hints at AI chipsets, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) platforms, as well as end-to-end and cloud-to-edge solutions for software development.

OpenAI Could Enter the Consumer Hardware Space

A new trademark application was filed on January 31 with the USPTO, where the applicant's name was OpenAI. Typically, companies file trademark applications for a variety of reasons, and the filing does not bear any additional implications. However, in OpenAI's case, the application mentions a large number of hardware devices, that potentially hint at the company's ambitions of entering the space.

In the goods and services section, the application mentions devices such as earphones, headphones, smartwatches, smart jewellery, media streaming devices, AR/VR headsets, glasses, and user-programmable humanoid robots. There were also hints for AI chipsets that leverage “quantum computing resources to optimise AI model performance”.

Separately, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told the South Korean outlet The Elec on Monday that the company is looking at developing generative AI-powered devices via partnerships with multiple companies.

Humanoid robots have also been a topic of discussion within the company. A report from last year claimed that the company is considering developing robots that look human-like. In 2024, several job listings belonging to OpenAI were also spotted where the AI firm was looking for research engineers to join a robotics team. Notably, OpenAI is also an investor in several robotics startups, such as Figure AI, 1X Technologies, and Physical Intelligence.

The mention of “user-programmed” in the application listing is also interesting. This suggests that OpenAI might be inclined towards building humanoid robots that can perform a wide range of tasks and can be customised for specific tasks. Such robots could be powered by generative AI and could be trained in simulation. Notably, Nvidia recently released its Cosmos platform that can simulate real-world scenarios to train robots and autonomous vehicles.

However, just because the company has mentioned a large number of devices in the trademark filing, it does not necessarily mean that OpenAI will start building and launching these products in the next few years. As of now, there are no public records of the company working on any hardware product.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI Devices, Humanoid Robots, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Trademark application
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Company Support Page, Reportedly Listed on GCF Certification Website
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades

Related Stories

OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  4. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition February Launch Set; Listed on Geekbench
  7. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates AI Principles, Ditches Commitment to Not Use AI for Weapons and Surveillance
  2. Opera Air Browser With Mindfulness Exercises and Boosts Feature Launched for Windows, Mac
  3. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Global Launch Date Set for February 18
  4. Sonos Pinewood Streaming Box With Gigabit Ethernet, Streaming Support Reportedly in Development
  5. Mind-Controlling Fungus That Turns Spiders into Zombies Found in Ireland
  6. OpenAI’s Trademark Filing Suggests Plans for AI Devices and Humanoid Robots
  7. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Company Support Page, Reportedly Listed on GCF Certification Website
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in the Third Week of February
  9. Google's Quick Share Feature Updated With Ability to Continue Transfers Without Direct Connection
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »