OpenAI might be planning to move to the hardware space and build artificial intelligence (AI) devices, including humanoid robots. The San Francisco-based AI firm filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last week and listed a large number of consumer gadgets that the company might build in the near future. The filing also hints at AI chipsets, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) platforms, as well as end-to-end and cloud-to-edge solutions for software development.

OpenAI Could Enter the Consumer Hardware Space

A new trademark application was filed on January 31 with the USPTO, where the applicant's name was OpenAI. Typically, companies file trademark applications for a variety of reasons, and the filing does not bear any additional implications. However, in OpenAI's case, the application mentions a large number of hardware devices, that potentially hint at the company's ambitions of entering the space.

In the goods and services section, the application mentions devices such as earphones, headphones, smartwatches, smart jewellery, media streaming devices, AR/VR headsets, glasses, and user-programmable humanoid robots. There were also hints for AI chipsets that leverage “quantum computing resources to optimise AI model performance”.

Separately, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told the South Korean outlet The Elec on Monday that the company is looking at developing generative AI-powered devices via partnerships with multiple companies.

Humanoid robots have also been a topic of discussion within the company. A report from last year claimed that the company is considering developing robots that look human-like. In 2024, several job listings belonging to OpenAI were also spotted where the AI firm was looking for research engineers to join a robotics team. Notably, OpenAI is also an investor in several robotics startups, such as Figure AI, 1X Technologies, and Physical Intelligence.

The mention of “user-programmed” in the application listing is also interesting. This suggests that OpenAI might be inclined towards building humanoid robots that can perform a wide range of tasks and can be customised for specific tasks. Such robots could be powered by generative AI and could be trained in simulation. Notably, Nvidia recently released its Cosmos platform that can simulate real-world scenarios to train robots and autonomous vehicles.

However, just because the company has mentioned a large number of devices in the trademark filing, it does not necessarily mean that OpenAI will start building and launching these products in the next few years. As of now, there are no public records of the company working on any hardware product.