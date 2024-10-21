OnePlus has addressed the issues surrounding the green line on displays and motherboard failure that have been widely reported to be plaguing its smartphones across India in recent months. In a conversation with an Indian publication, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality and consumer satisfaction, courtesy of its lifetime display warranty initiative. It also issued a clarification regarding software updates potentially causing motherboard failures on OnePlus smartphones.

Green Line and Other Issues on OnePlus Smartphones

In a conversation with FoneArea, OnePlus acknowledged the issues surrounding several of its devices, particularly the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 series. The green line issue is not specific to the company's devices but is posing an industry-wide challenge, as per the company. OnePlus revealed that it has worked with its suppliers and implemented corrective measures through the supply chain.

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to consumer satisfaction and reiterated that customers who face green line issues on their devices should visit their nearest OnePlus service centres as soon as possible for device diagnostics provided free of cost. They will be presented with options to either upgrade their devices or replace the screen. It is offering a lifetime display warranty, claiming it to be the first brand in the industry to do so. Select OnePlus 8 and 9 series device owners can upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone at select authorised service centres. This applies to even smartphones which are more than a year old and out of warranty.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also acknowledged the issues related to motherboard failure on select devices but claimed that the hardware malfunction is not attributed to any software updates. If users run into the issue, they may contact OnePlus support for the required assistance, with options ranging from the device getting repaired to offering a discount on a new OnePlus device.